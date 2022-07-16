The Miramar Cultural Center presents Counter Valance II: The gods are watching in silence exhibit artist meet and greet 

The Miramar Cultural Center (MCC), located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar has an exciting exhibit on display at the Ansin Family Art Gallery, Counter Valence II: The Gods are Watching in Silence by artist Isaie “Zeek” Mathias. The collection takes guests on a sensory journey, literally and metaphorically, providing photographic glimpses into Haitian life. It is on display through August 7, 2022, with showing hours of Mondays to Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in a FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Meet and Greet, patrons can come up close and personal with the Artist behind the thought provoking photographs.

Zeek’s work contradicts the perception of how Haiti has always been portrayed as a destitute “Third World Country”. The provoking images tell an inspiring story of Haitian life, set in its picturesque, tropical backdrop. Through reminiscent photographs and innocent diary accounts, Zeek contrasts the general thought of the country’s poverty with the reality of its richness of culture, historical contribution, and human resilience.

The Artist Meet and Greet will have light refreshments, however, guests must register. Registration is available at www.countervalence2.eventbrite.com. Additional event highlights include smooth jazz by Wildmayer “Will” Marcelin, known as the gumbo of musical harmony.

- Advertisement -

Camasha Cevieux, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Miramar Cultural Center stated, “Zeek’s work challenges our conditioned views of Haiti through his own viewpoint. I invite the community to stop by the Ansin Family Art Gallery to check out the collection through our highly anticipated Artist Meet and Greet. It will be an engaging evening curated for the community to browse the gallery, experience the botanical garden and other touring public art on display like Lebo’s Wishing Garden; alongside the Center’s permanent public art sculpture, Alison Sky’s Vanishing View.”

A place Where Community and Culture Converge Miramar Cultural Center is a destination for all; displaying the best the performing arts has to offer. Come experience MCC’s annual line-up of amazing events (MCC PRESENTS) that boasts more to come for the rest of the season; with an upcoming performance by gospel singer Anthony Brown on Friday, July 22nd, Comic Expo on Saturday, July 30th and Comedian Tracey Morgan on Sunday, August 21st. Tickets are on sale at www.etix.com. To learn more about upcoming events and activities, visit www.MiramarCulturalCenter.org or follow us on all social media platforms utilizing @miramarcultural.