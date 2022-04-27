Tamarac To Unveil 12 New Public Art Sculptures on Inspiration Way

On Thursday, April 28, the City of Tamarac will host a community ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially debut 12 new public art sculptures recently installed along Tamarac’s scenic Inspiration Way.

Inspiration Way, also known as Tamarac’s “museum without walls,” is a unique temporary sculpture program, located on Nob Hill Road, between Commercial Boulevard and McNab Road. Selected by the Tamarac Public Art Committee, the installations promote appreciation of fine art, enhance outdoor spaces and enrich lives.

This free event is open to the public and will feature a dance performance by Ashanti Cultural Arts. Light refreshments will be served.

- Advertisement -

Each Inspiration Way sculpture is for sale, with 25% of the proceeds applied to the City’s Public Art Fund. The 2022 exhibit will be displayed until Spring 2023. Three sculptures from the 2021 Inspiration Way installation were purchased by the City and are now a part of the permanent sculpture collection beautifully showcased throughout Tamarac. Sculptures exhibited on Inspiration Way are also available for purchase by private citizens and organizations. Purchasing details are available at Tamarac.org/InspirationWay.

Tamarac’s public art is not funded through local taxes. The program is paid for by developer contributions to the City’s ongoing Public Art Fund.

“The public art displayed on Inspiration Way, and at various sites throughout the City, definitely adds to Tamarac’s charm,” said Maxine Calloway, Director of Community Development and liaison to the City’s Art Committee.

“Since 2020 the City of Tamarac has been very proud of this program and what it means to artists and members of our community. We look forward to continued growth and success of Tamarac’s Public Art Program in years to come.”

The Inspiration Way Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place on the Tamarac Parks and Recreation Administration Building lawn, located at 6001 Nob Hill Rd. Free on-site parking is available.