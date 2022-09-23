HOW TO MAKE JAMAICAN GUNGO PEAS SOUP

In many Caribbean households, Saturday is soup day. A big pot of soup is made for the family, extended family, friends, neighbors and anyone who just happens to stop by.

That pot of soup is sipped throughout the day until the sun goes down and it’s all finished.

Here’s a great recipe for a Jamaican favorite, Gungo Peas Soup, courtesy of Lorna’s Catering in Kingston, Jamaica. This popular takeout restaurant is arguably one of the best spots on the island for wholesome, traditional Jamaican breakfast and lunch options.

- Advertisement -

The restaurant’s owner, Lorna O’Neill, has a couple tips on how to make your Gungo Peas Soup extra tasty.

“Add sweet potato to this soup. The sweetness of the sweet potato will bring up all the other flavors in the soup splendidly,” O’Neill says. “Also, don’t forget your coconut milk! This dish just won’t be the same if you leave out the beloved coconut milk.”

GUNGO PEAS SOUP RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

1 lb Green Gungo Peas (shelled) or Pigeon Peas

1 lb Salted Pigtail

1 lb Stew Beef (cut in small pieces or 1 inch cubes)

3 cups Coconut Milk (1 packet Coconut Powder mixed with 3 cups water)

2 qt Water

1 ½ lb Yellow Yam

½ lb Sweet Potatoes

2 stalks Scallion

6 cloves Garlic

10 Pimento Seeds

1 sprig Thyme

1 Onion (medium, chopped)

1 Hot Pepper/Scotch Bonnet Pepper

2 tsp Salt

2 cup Flour (for dumplings)

½ tsp Sugar

2 qt Water

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut up and soak salted pigtail in cold water, preferably overnight, to remove salt.

Wash off pigtail and beef and put in boiling water along with peas, garlic, pimento seeds, hot pepper and thyme. Allow to boil for 1 hour. Add coconut milk and continue to boil for 30 more minutes or until the meat is almost cooked. Mix flour with 1⁄4 cup water and 1 tsp salt until a dough is formed. Roll pieces of the flour into small dumplings and set aside. Add cubes of cut up yam and sweet potato, as well as dumplings and additional garlic, pimento seeds, scallion, hot pepper, thyme, onion and sugar to the pot. Let the pot simmer for an additional 30 minutes until the soup has thickened. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serves 4-6 people