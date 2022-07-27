fbpx
Jamaican Curried Chicken By Chef Minna Lafortune

I was asked recently what my favorite meat dish is, and I said chicken.
Chicken is a versatile meat – it can be grilled, fried, jerked, curried, stewed, baked, or steamed. Chicken is also easy to prepare and can be eaten with various starches and vegetables. It’s economical and nutritious. It is a great source of protein.

My favorite chicken dishes are curried and jerked chicken! Why curried chicken? Because it is easy to make and can be eaten with dumplings, green banana, soft yam, roast breadfruit, roti, white rice, and rice and peas.

I also love jerked chicken! It’s great as a snack or a meal! I love jerked chicken with freshly baked hard-dough bread or rice and peas or with dumplings!

Today I will share with you the recipe for Jamaican curried chicken.

JAMAICA CURRIED CHICKEN RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs. chicken (hip and thighs)
¼   cup oil
2 cups water
2 large onions, chopped
4 tbsp Jamaican Style curry powder
4 cloves garlic, chopped
3 sprigs thyme
½  cup chopped escallion
¼  tsp scotch bonnet pepper
1 tsp Black Pepper
4 pimento seeds
1 tbsp lemon juice
Salt

Cut chicken in small pieces, wash them with lemon.
Sauté curry powder, onions, garlic, escallion, thyme, and pepper in oil.
Add chicken and cook for five to ten minutes. Add lemon juice.
Add water and allow the chicken to cook on low heat for 30 minutes.
serve with roti, white rice, or ground provisions.

 

 

 

Take me back to Celebrating 60

