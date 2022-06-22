JAAA confirms Fraser-Pryce will get a bye to 100m at World Champs 

President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Garth Gayle has confirmed that defending World Championships women’s 100m gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be the sole athlete qualified for a bye in that event at next month’s 2022 edition in Eugene, Oregon.

While defending champions earn the right to retain their crowns at the World Championships, the previous year’s Diamond League winner also earns the right to a bye in the event. However, should one country possess the defending champion as well as the previous year’s Diamond League winner, then under World Athletics laws, that country shall have only one, the defending champion.

Back-to-back Olympic Games sprint double gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah was the winner of the 2021 Diamond League in the women’s 100m, and as such had earned the right to also be considered for a bye in that event.

“I thought the question would have arisen and so I came prepared. Our governing body lays it out clearly and over the years the JAAA has always given the world champion of the previous championships and then the Grand Prix (Diamond League) winner, in that order,” Gayle told Tuesday’s press launch at the JAAA’s Board Room.

The women’s 100m is the highlight of the National Championships, having produced a sweep of the Tokyo Olympic Games podium finishes last year.

However, Fraser-Pryce is expected to skip the shorter sprint and conserve her energies for the 200m.

Four Jamaicans are expected to contest the 100m in Eugene.