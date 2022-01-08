Connecticut man gets 25 years for sex trafficking at 2020 Miami Super Bowl

Edward Walker, 48, of New Haven, Connecticut was on January 6 sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in South Florida.

According to court records, Walker was sentenced in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

This after a jury found him guilty in October of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor by force and coercion and transporting a person for sexual activity.

Prosecutors said in January 2020, Walker took two adult women and a 17-year-old girl to the Miami area from Connecticut to engage in commercial sex acts during the days before the Super Bowl.

While in Miami, Walker emotionally, psychologically and financially coerced the victims into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money, all of which he kept, officials said.

Additional evidence showed that Walker also planned to take the victims to other locations, including Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game and New Orleans during Mardi Gras, to further exploit them.

