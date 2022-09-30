Zink Fense Promoting Culture through Music and Lifestyle Experiences

Music Producers and Disc Jocks Jazzy T and Rencie Kolours are no strangers to the Jamaican music scene. Both have been playing Jamaican music for foreign audiences for several years. When they are not on the road creating a vibe at the hottest parties, they are in the studio, producing some of the very hits they play at these parties.

Come October 9, the two disc jocks and their business partner marketing guru ONeil “Woo” Walters will bring the culture to Hollywood, Florida with their latest project dubbed “Zink Fense” (zinc fence). Zink Fense will add its own flair to South Florida on a weekend that will be buzzing with soca activities.

The venue Karma Hollywood is a bustling Black and female-owned entertainment spot that will be the home of Zink Fense every second Sunday.

Zink Fense will bring a piece of Black culture through music linking, dancehall, and reggae with the sweet-sounding melodies of afrobeat, Amapiano, and soca music, LIVE at Karma Hollywood on the main street. The series will highlight every genre of artistes and musical practitioners. It will also highlight Jamaica’s multi-platinum selling producer John JonFX Crawford at its inaugural staging.

Zink Fense, which is promoted by IgnitionXperience, and Jazzy T Music will be making huge strides in 2023 – watch out for them in a city near you as the team continues to promote to the world, Black culture whether Jamaican, Caribbean, or African.

In addition to the monthly party the Zink Fense “Dancehall Music Festival” will be on the road in 2023, touring Europe and other parts of the world. Look out for the hashtag #beatthazinkfense as the festival recognizes all the talents who have escaped poverty through music.