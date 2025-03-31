Entertainment

Wray and Nephew Livewire Series rocks Kingston with Bugle, Jahshii, and Ruff Kutt Band

Livewire Series
By Toni-Ann Latty

The atmosphere at Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records was charged with excitement as the Wray and Nephew Livewire Series returned for another memorable night of live music. This edition of the popular event featured multifaceted reggae artist Bugle and dancehall sensation Jahshii, both backed by the legendary Ruff Kutt Band. Upcoming reggae talent Yeza kicked off the night, setting the stage for an unforgettable showcase.

With more than three decades of experience, Ruff Kutt Band’s signature precision and energy were on full display, delivering an electrifying backdrop for the artists. Each performer was given the opportunity to command the stage with one-hour sets, thrilling the packed venue with their dynamic shows.

Bugle, celebrated for his thought-provoking lyrics and smooth delivery, captivated the audience with a blend of his conscious anthems, including “Journey’s,” “Thank You Jah”—his powerful collaboration with Damian Marley and Buju Banton—and “Nuh Compatible.” The crowd was in for an extra treat when reggae singer Iba Mahr joined him onstage, performing hits like “Great is HIM,” “Diamond Socks,” and “General,” creating an unforgettable moment in the show.

Jahshii, one of dancehall’s most talked-about and controversial rising stars, brought his signature fiery energy and raw storytelling to the stage. His set had the audience rocking to fan favorites such as “Born Fighter,” “Likkle Miss,” and “Keep Up,” all of which ignited a frenzy of excitement. Jahshii’s performance reinforced his place as a commanding figure in the dancehall scene, demonstrating his undeniable stage presence and versatility.

The Wray and Nephew Livewire Series continues to establish itself as a premier platform for showcasing top-tier performances in reggae and dancehall. “This edition really broadened the platform by blending the seasoned artistry of Bugle with the energy of a young talent like Jahshii,” said Carlton Davy of Yung Kingz Entertainment, the promoters behind the series. “The second staging was a resounding success, and we’re already looking forward to the next.”

- Advertisement -

With another successful event now in the books, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the Wray and Nephew Livewire Series, where live music continues to take center stage.

More Stories

Alkaline Featured in New Givenchy Campaign

Alkaline honored by Massachusetts for contribution to Jamaican music

Dancehall sensation Alkaline has received an official citation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, acknowledging his groundbreaking contribution to Jamaican music, culture, and his global...
Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell

Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell expecting fraternal twins

Jamaican dancehall/reggae star and businessman Agent Sasco, born Jeffrey Campbell, and his wife, Nicole McLaren Campbell, are preparing to welcome fraternal twins into their...
Calabash Literary Festival

Calabash Literary Festival returns to Treasure Beach in May 2025

Jakes Hotel has announced the highly anticipated return of the Calabash International Literary Festival, set to take place from May 23–25, 2025, in Treasure...
bounty-killer

Bounty Killer thanks Minister Grange for support in regaining US visa

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer has publicly expressed his gratitude to Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia "Babsy" Grange, for her crucial...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash to appear in Court on April 2 following Florida arrest

Dancehall artiste Squash, whose real name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, is scheduled to return to a Miami-Dade courtroom on April 2 for his arraignment...
Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones

Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones make Billboard’s ‘100 Best Dance Songs of All Time’ list

Jamaican music legends Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones have earned spots on Billboard's 100 Best Dance Songs of All Time list, reinforcing the global...
Sean Kingston

Sean Kingston and mother found guilty of wire fraud in Florida Court

Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston broke down in tears in a Florida courtroom on Friday as he and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty...
Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single 'Everyday'

Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single ‘Everyday’

In a powerful collaboration, reggae fusion artist Tuff Like Iron and rapper Ras Ceylon have released a new single, "Everyday," an uplifting reggae-hip-hop crossover...
Jesse Royal

Jesse Royal introduces High Life Festival scheduled for April 19

Grammy-nominated reggae artist Jesse Royal is gearing up to launch the High Life Festival, a fresh music experience set to celebrate live music, culture,...
Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder

Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder headline Tobago’s biggest Easter festival

Tobago is set to host one of the most anticipated Easter festivals this April, with reggae music icon Buju Banton returning to the island...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Alkaline Featured in New Givenchy Campaign

Alkaline honored by Massachusetts for contribution to Jamaican music

Skip to content