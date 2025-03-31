Wray and Nephew Livewire Series rocks Kingston with Bugle, Jahshii, and Ruff Kutt Band

The atmosphere at Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records was charged with excitement as the Wray and Nephew Livewire Series returned for another memorable night of live music. This edition of the popular event featured multifaceted reggae artist Bugle and dancehall sensation Jahshii, both backed by the legendary Ruff Kutt Band. Upcoming reggae talent Yeza kicked off the night, setting the stage for an unforgettable showcase.

With more than three decades of experience, Ruff Kutt Band’s signature precision and energy were on full display, delivering an electrifying backdrop for the artists. Each performer was given the opportunity to command the stage with one-hour sets, thrilling the packed venue with their dynamic shows.

Bugle, celebrated for his thought-provoking lyrics and smooth delivery, captivated the audience with a blend of his conscious anthems, including “Journey’s,” “Thank You Jah”—his powerful collaboration with Damian Marley and Buju Banton—and “Nuh Compatible.” The crowd was in for an extra treat when reggae singer Iba Mahr joined him onstage, performing hits like “Great is HIM,” “Diamond Socks,” and “General,” creating an unforgettable moment in the show.

Jahshii, one of dancehall’s most talked-about and controversial rising stars, brought his signature fiery energy and raw storytelling to the stage. His set had the audience rocking to fan favorites such as “Born Fighter,” “Likkle Miss,” and “Keep Up,” all of which ignited a frenzy of excitement. Jahshii’s performance reinforced his place as a commanding figure in the dancehall scene, demonstrating his undeniable stage presence and versatility.

The Wray and Nephew Livewire Series continues to establish itself as a premier platform for showcasing top-tier performances in reggae and dancehall. “This edition really broadened the platform by blending the seasoned artistry of Bugle with the energy of a young talent like Jahshii,” said Carlton Davy of Yung Kingz Entertainment, the promoters behind the series. “The second staging was a resounding success, and we’re already looking forward to the next.”

With another successful event now in the books, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the Wray and Nephew Livewire Series, where live music continues to take center stage.