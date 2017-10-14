Jamaican musical Welcome to America premiers in DC

Illegal immigration remains a signature issue for President Donald Trump’s administration. On the campaign trail, he consistently targeted immigrants to rally his conservative base.

Jamaican Karl O’Brian Williams is one of many immigrants who were disturbed by Trump’s anti-immigrant stance. The New York-based playwright tackles many of those sensitive issues in his new musical, aptly titled Welcome to America.

A relatable story

“This is a relatable story. People either see themselves in the work or they think of someone they know going through this,” Williams said.

Welcome to America debuts October 28 at Cramton Auditorium, Howard University, Washington DC.

Staged in Washington DC

“I decided to present the play in the Washington DC Metro area because this is where lawmakers create immigration policies, so what better place to stage the musical,” he reasoned.

Williams said the play is relevant to all immigrants in the US who feel threatened by Trump’s policies, from his Muslim travel ban to a proposed wall on the Mexican border.

“No matter where you were born, at some point almost everyone fantasized about the American Dream at least once, especially since it was made popular on television and the big screen,” he stated.

Mostly Jamaican cast

The cast of Welcome to America are mostly Jamaican including Andrew Clarke and Joel Edwards. Yudelka Heyer, who is from the Dominican Republic, is director.

“The actors and production staff are all seasoned theater practitioners who have worked professionally in various productions in Jamaica and here in the US,” Karl Haughton, promoter of the Howard University show, disclosed.

Following its DC debut, Welcome to America, which is produced by Braata Productions (a Caribbean performing arts company in New York showcasing Caribbean folk music, arts, theater,and culture), moves to other US cities and the Greater Toronto Area.