Vybz Kartel Marks 11th Billboard Entry with 10th-Anniversary Edition of Viking (Vybz is King)

Less than a week after the release of Freedom Street, Vybz Kartel graced the cover of Billboard’s first issue of 2025. Photo: Billboard Magazine
By Jovani Davis

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dancehall star Vybz Kartel has achieved his 11th entry on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with the deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of his 2015 album Viking (Vybz is King). The 11-track reissue, which includes seven fresh tracks, debuts at #10 on the chart.

Released in 2015, three years into Kartel’s incarceration, Viking (Vybz is King) became his fourth consecutive project to reach the top 10 of the Reggae Albums chart, peaking at #3. The original album spawned several hits, including Unstoppable, Enchanting, and Gon Get Better, the latter of which was famously sampled by Fifth Harmony on their decade-old debut album.

The new tracks on the anniversary edition include God is the Greatest, Am Out, Pork Flick, Polite, and Dreams are Made Of.

Less than a week after the release of Freedom Street, Vybz Kartel graced the cover of Billboard’s first issue of 2025. In the feature, the “Fever” deejay shared insights into his journey of recording music while incarcerated, his upcoming collaboration with Cardi B, and his stance on the highly publicized Drake–Kendrick Lamar feud from the previous year.

Kartel also reflected on earning his first career Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album with his Party With Me EP, marking a significant milestone in his career. His appearance on the cover highlighted his continued impact on the music scene, despite being behind bars, and his ability to remain relevant with both local and international audiences.

Here’s a look at Kartel’s previous Billboard successes:

  • King of the Dancehall — peaked at #2 in July 2016
  • Viking (Vybz is King) — peaked at #33 in March 2015
  • Kingston Story (Deluxe) — peaked at #12 in September 2012
  • Kingston Story — peaked at #7 in July 2011
  • Vybz Kartel Roots & Culture: The Voice of the Jamaican Ghetto — peaked at #6 in July 2013
  • Kartel Forever (Trilogy) — peaked at #11 in October 2013
  • Reggae Love Songs and Other Things — peaked at #7 in June 2014
  • Of Dons & Divas — peaked at #6 in July 2020
  • Born Fi Dis (Prelude) — peaked at #9 in August 2021
  • First Week Out — peaked at #8 in August 2024

 

