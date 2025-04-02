Vybz Kartel drops new video ‘God Is The Greatest’

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel marks a new chapter in his illustrious career with the release of his latest music video, God Is The Greatest.

Directed by AKA.RUPPI, the introspective visual reflects on pivotal moments from the past year, including his long-awaited return to freedom and his landmark Freedom Street concert, presented by Downsound Entertainment at Jamaica’s National Stadium.

The track, produced by TJ Records and Adidjahiem Records, is paired with candid footage from Kartel’s recent visit to Miami, Florida, featuring high-profile cameos from DJ Khaled and Bounty Killer. The release serves as a highlight from his latest album, Viking (Vybz Is King): 10th Year Anniversary, which dropped on January 31, 2025, via Adidjahiem Records and TJ Records.



The album commemorates the 10-year milestone of his 2015 project Viking, featuring classic hits like Unstoppable, Gon Get Better—which was sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony—Dancehall, and Enchanting. It also introduces seven new tracks, including God Is The Greatest, Amout, Porn Flick featuring Ishawna, It A Tape, Dreams Are Made Of, Polite, and Str8 Vybz, a nod to Kartel’s new rum brand.

Kartel is set to make his highly anticipated return to the U.S. stage for the first time in over two decades, with back-to-back performances at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 11 and April 12, 2025, presented by Reggae Fest. The performances mark a historic moment for the artist, whose presence has been in high demand across global markets.

His resurgence on the international scene follows the reinstatement of his U.S. and UK visas, enabling him to make a major impact in the first quarter of 2025. Kartel attended the 2025 Grammy Awards, securing his first nomination for Best New Reggae Album, and later received the Impact Award at the MOBO Awards, where he also delivered a performance.

Following his U.S. shows, Kartel will embark on a European tour, with scheduled appearances at Germany’s SummerJam and London’s Wireless Festival in July, further cementing his enduring influence on the global stage.