Jamaican music legends Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones have earned spots on Billboard’s 100 Best Dance Songs of All Time list, reinforcing the global influence of Jamaican music. Kartel’s feature on Pon de Floor by Major Lazer and Afrojack secured the No. 60 position, while Jones’ 1981 hit Pull Up to the Bumper claimed the No. 82 spot. Both tracks underscore the powerful impact of Jamaican culture on the international dance music scene.

Pon de Floor, released on August 3, 2009, is a high-energy fusion of dancehall, Dutch house, and funk carioca. Kartel’s raw vocals, paired with Afrojack and Major Lazer’s production, gave the track its infectious, global appeal. Although Pon de Floor peaked modestly at No. 125 on the UK Singles Chart in 2010, its influence far surpassed its chart performance. According to Billboard, the track “became a staple in dance clubs worldwide” and helped bridge the gap between dancehall and mainstream electronic music, particularly influencing Beyoncé’s 2011 anthem Run the World (Girls).

Following his release in 2024, Vybz Kartel’s influence in the music world remains as strong as ever. With over 1.9 billion YouTube views and more than 4 million monthly Spotify listeners, his ability to maintain global relevance highlights his enduring impact on modern dancehall and beyond. As Billboard notes, Pon de Floor is “a truly global record” that has made a significant mark on the electronic dance genre.

In addition to Kartel’s recognition, Grace Jones’ Pull Up to the Bumper is celebrated for its unique production and groove. Produced by the Compass Point All Stars, the track blends Caribbean rhythms with electronic beats, creating a dancefloor classic that has transcended time. According to Billboard, the song is “slow compared to disco,” but its bass-heavy, “devil-may-care” synths and Jones’ commanding vocals make it an iconic piece in the dance genre.

Both artists’ placements on the 100 Best Dance Songs of All Time list demonstrate the enduring power of Jamaican music to shape the global dance and electronic music scenes. As Billboard put it, Major Lazer’s Pon de Floor “set up the groove and worked out the beats,” while Jones’ Pull Up to the Bumper “oozes across the dancefloor,” offering a timeless sound that continues to influence artists and listeners worldwide. Their inclusion cements their places as cultural icons, continuing to inspire and influence generations of music lovers.