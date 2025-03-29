Entertainment

Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones make Billboard’s ‘100 Best Dance Songs of All Time’ list

Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican music legends Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones have earned spots on Billboard’s 100 Best Dance Songs of All Time list, reinforcing the global influence of Jamaican music. Kartel’s feature on Pon de Floor by Major Lazer and Afrojack secured the No. 60 position, while Jones’ 1981 hit Pull Up to the Bumper claimed the No. 82 spot. Both tracks underscore the powerful impact of Jamaican culture on the international dance music scene.

Pon de Floor, released on August 3, 2009, is a high-energy fusion of dancehall, Dutch house, and funk carioca. Kartel’s raw vocals, paired with Afrojack and Major Lazer’s production, gave the track its infectious, global appeal. Although Pon de Floor peaked modestly at No. 125 on the UK Singles Chart in 2010, its influence far surpassed its chart performance. According to Billboard, the track “became a staple in dance clubs worldwide” and helped bridge the gap between dancehall and mainstream electronic music, particularly influencing Beyoncé’s 2011 anthem Run the World (Girls).

Following his release in 2024, Vybz Kartel’s influence in the music world remains as strong as ever. With over 1.9 billion YouTube views and more than 4 million monthly Spotify listeners, his ability to maintain global relevance highlights his enduring impact on modern dancehall and beyond. As Billboard notes, Pon de Floor is “a truly global record” that has made a significant mark on the electronic dance genre.

In addition to Kartel’s recognition, Grace Jones’ Pull Up to the Bumper is celebrated for its unique production and groove. Produced by the Compass Point All Stars, the track blends Caribbean rhythms with electronic beats, creating a dancefloor classic that has transcended time. According to Billboard, the song is “slow compared to disco,” but its bass-heavy, “devil-may-care” synths and Jones’ commanding vocals make it an iconic piece in the dance genre.

Both artists’ placements on the 100 Best Dance Songs of All Time list demonstrate the enduring power of Jamaican music to shape the global dance and electronic music scenes. As Billboard put it, Major Lazer’s Pon de Floor “set up the groove and worked out the beats,” while Jones’ Pull Up to the Bumper “oozes across the dancefloor,” offering a timeless sound that continues to influence artists and listeners worldwide. Their inclusion cements their places as cultural icons, continuing to inspire and influence generations of music lovers.

- Advertisement -

 

More Stories

Sean Kingston

Sean Kingston and mother found guilty of wire fraud in Florida Court

Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston broke down in tears in a Florida courtroom on Friday as he and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty...
Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single 'Everyday'

Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single ‘Everyday’

In a powerful collaboration, reggae fusion artist Tuff Like Iron and rapper Ras Ceylon have released a new single, "Everyday," an uplifting reggae-hip-hop crossover...
Jesse Royal

Jesse Royal introduces High Life Festival scheduled for April 19

Grammy-nominated reggae artist Jesse Royal is gearing up to launch the High Life Festival, a fresh music experience set to celebrate live music, culture,...
Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder

Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder headline Tobago’s biggest Easter festival

Tobago is set to host one of the most anticipated Easter festivals this April, with reggae music icon Buju Banton returning to the island...
St. Thomas Carnival Village

Shabba Ranks and Kes to headline 73rd annual St. Thomas Carnival Village

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals have unveiled the performance line-up for the highly anticipated 73rd Annual St. Thomas...
fenty beauty Rihanna Jamaica

Fenty Beauty confirms Jamaica launch with exclusive rollout in April

Jamaican beauty lovers, the wait is over—Fenty Beauty is officially coming to the island. Rihanna’s globally acclaimed beauty brand announced today that its products...
A Place in the Dark

Psychological drama ‘A Place in the Dark’ now streaming for free on Tubi

If you're searching for a gripping psychological drama, A Place in the Dark is now available to stream for free on Tubi—no subscription required....
Sean kingston

Sean Kingston appears in Broward federal court for fraud trial

Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston appeared in federal court on Monday for the first day of his trial, facing allegations of involvement in a $1...
Bugle and Inezi

Bugle and Inezi join forces on thought-provoking track ‘Cry Wolf’

Popular dancehall/reggae artist Bugle has teamed up with fellow recording artist Inezi for their latest collaboration, Cry Wolf. The track, produced by RedBridge Records,...
On The B Side

On The B Side celebrates 24 years of spoken word in South Florida

For nearly a quarter of a century, On The B Side has been a cornerstone of South Florida’s spoken word scene, providing a platform...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Deportation force

Law-abiding green card holders don’t need to fear deportation, says Rubio

Skip to content