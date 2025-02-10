Tourist spending for Trinidad Carnival expected to surpass last year’s 640 million

Trinidad’s Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell has projected that foreign visitors will spend more than the $640 million recorded during last year’s Carnival celebrations. Speaking at the opening of the John Cupid Carnival Village on Friday night at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, Mitchell based his expectation on the anticipated increase in tourist arrivals and the growing attendance at the Carnival Village in recent years.

He also highlighted a significant rise in international flight arrivals, with 410 more aircraft expected to land in Trinidad and Tobago between February 1 and the first week of March, indicating a larger influx of visitors during this year’s Carnival season.

Echoing the theme for Carnival 2025, “No Place Like Home,” Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell described the upcoming celebration as both exciting and expansive, with between 300 and 400 events and fetes planned.

Mitchell also noted the significant rise in visitors to the Carnival Village, pointing out that the number of patrons had sharply increased over the past two years. “During Carnival 2023, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) recorded 70,000 visitors to the Carnival Village. In 2024, that number rose to 100,000—an increase of 30,000 more visitors compared to 2023,” he shared, adding that he expects even greater attendance this year.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell expressed confidence that Carnival Village 2025 will attract over 100,000 patrons, surpassing last year’s numbers. The Carnival Village remains free of charge and will feature more than 40 vendors offering a variety of products, including crafts, delicious cuisine, and clothing.

Mitchell highlighted the 20 events scheduled at the Village, which will showcase a wide range of Carnival music genres, from extempo to chutney, calypso, and soca. He also pointed out youth-focused events like the Youth Extravaganza and Stars of Tomorrow, encouraging everyone to visit and support local entertainers and artisans. “Their work is indeed the heartbeat of our cultural industry,” Mitchell said, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Speaking on the impact tourist arrivals will have on the country’s economy, Mitchell said, “This visitor spend will provide a great economic stimulus to all involved in the Carnival celebrations—from the accommodation providers, promoters, artistes, taxi-drivers and vendors.”