South Florida Musicians Featured on Upstairs Music’s ‘The Train is Coming Riddim’ Album

Some of South Florida’s finest artists and musicians represent on The Train is Coming Riddim, a 15-song compilation album from Upstairs Music.

Released on September 3 by Zojak Worldwide, it is a rocking update of the classic rock steady song of the same name done by Ken Boothe for Studio One in 1966. The album is produced by Danny Breakenridge and Ken Boothe for Upstairs Music label.

Breakenridge said he lay tracks for the project several years ago with musician Paul Gauntlett. More recently, he added Lloyd Parks on bass and Desi Jones on drums. He waited for the right time to select the appropriate artists headed by Ken Boothe, who does a rollicking version of The Train Is Coming, which remains a show-stopper at his concerts.

Wayne Armond, A J Brown, Marcia Ball, Kehv, 2 Of A Kind, Dheapblu, and Yiahka are the South Florida acts who contributed to The Train is Coming Riddim.

There are also songs from Hezron, Screwdriver, Dwight Pinkney, Kristine Alicia, Bagga Case, Skatta, and Glen Washington.

The Train is Coming helped launch Boothe’s career which is among the most enduring in reggae. The song has been done by Shaggy for the Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson movie, The Money Train, and covered by UB40.