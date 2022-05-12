Skeng and Jahshii Confirmed for Reggae Sumfest 2022

Jahshii and Skeng, two of Jamaica’s hottest dancehall artistes are set to perform at this year’s staging of Reggae Sumfest.

The dancehall artistes join a number of Jamaican artistes including Ding Dong, Spice, Masicka, Govanna, Teejay, Jada Kingdom, Shenseea, among others.

New on the dancehall scene, Skeng and Jahshii have been making a name for themselves. If you’re a party goer, you will most definitely be familiar with their names.

Both artistes have been creating catchy and trendy music and have been receiving frequent play on the airwaves, so it comes as no surprise that they have been booked for Sumfest.

Since Skeng’s arrival on the music scene in 2020, the artiste has won the hearts of many fans both locally and internationally. Born Kevon Douglas, Skeng got his big break with his single Brrrp which has racked up 5.8 million views on YouTube. Skeng has also received endorsement from Trinidad-born American rapper Nicki Minaj who recently posted a video singing to the artiste’s song Street Cred on Instagram.

Although he’s new on the music scene, Jahshii is a promising young artiste. Born Mluleki Tafari Clarke, the Grant’s Pen native is known for his songs such as Keep Up, Born Fighter, Life Lessons, and Prosperity.

Fans are excited to see what they both will bring on stage at Reggae Sumfest. They have been putting in the work and have garnered a lot of streams and popularity.

Reggae Sumfest dubbed the “Greatest Show on Earth” promises to be one for the books. The week of events begins on Monday, July 18 with a street dance at New Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay to commemorate the return of Reggae Sumfest and Jamaica’s 60th year of independence. Special homage will be paid to the veterans who paved the way of reggae and dancehall over the years.

The main festival is set to take place on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.