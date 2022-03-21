Shop Buju Banton Ready to debut Fashion Line

Advertisement

Shop Buju Banton, clothing line of Jamaican reggae artiste and philanthropist, Buju Banton is ready to debut their fashion line at their fashion show and brunch on April 10, 2022.

The fashion show titled “Blessed Brunch: Rip the Runway- Red, Gold and Black Edition” includes the release of the brand’s ‘What Drives You’ collection as well as ‘Crypto Rude Boys.’

CEO and President of Shop Buju Banton, Santresa McCarthy made the announcement and highlighted that the event will focus on giving attendees a taste of the brand’s new direction moving forward.

Founded on July 15, 2017, the internationally known brand made its debut launch in 2019 at his Long Walk to Freedom Concert. The brand consists of women, kids, and men’s wear. The collection focuses on creative designs collaborating directly with Buju Banton himself.

When launched, the brand artwork originally focused on Buju Banton’s image and legacy albums, however the brand has transitioned into a lifestyle brand. In true Buju Banton fashion, the brand is keen on motivating, educating, and encouraging its supporters. The clothing line aims to spread a message of peace and love, paying homage to Africa, freedom, and liberation as well as conscious and inspirational themes with matching reference graphics.

McCarthy stated that when Shop Buju Banton was launched the aim was to capture who the world knows as Buju Banton.

“When we launched Shop Buju Banton, formerly known as Everything BB, my focus was to capture who the world known as Buju Banton’s personality, creativity, and energy and express it through fashion. The music inspired everything we did. We’re excited that the company has grown and expanded to become more of a lifestyle brand. This way his fans and supporters can truly express themselves from clothing to home decor and more.”

Santresa McCarthy has always been integral in building the brand and taking it to the next level. Buju Banton praised her for the hard work and dedication she has done over the years.

“Santresa has the vision, drive, and dedication needed to continue to build this brand to the next level. The fashion show is designed in a way that will express the core of the Buju Banton brand. Over the years, my supporters have been a driving force and we want to give them something special they will remember. Each piece was designed with the intent to motivate and move the people forward. Now is the time to come together and do something powerful through fashion,” Buju stated.

Attendees can expect a non-traditional fashion show that infuses culture, music, food and of course fashion.

The event will take place at Lemon Grove (7610 NE 4th Court, Miami FL 33183) from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and will be hosted by Correy K and featuring music by Karim Hype, Rory Stone Love, Steelie Bashment, and DJ Country The Truth.

Sponsored by Buju Banton, “Blessed Brunch: Rip the Runway- Red, Gold and Green Edition,” will give audiences a taste of what’s to come. Special guests will be making appearances throughout the night and there will also be opportunities to purchase exclusively at the event before the lines are released to the rest of the world.