Shinehead Blazing at Sixty

Jamaican music giant Shinehead is sixty!

Age is nothing but a number and the legendary artiste is a living testament to this saying. Looking, feeling, and sounding amazing all at the same time, the artiste is humbled by the well wishes that poured in from various persons across the world on his birthday on April 10.

The artiste gave credit to good living, diet, and exercise for reaching this significant milestone in his life.

Shinehead has been in the music industry for over 40 years and has reached millions of fans as well as inspired generations of artistes.

With timeless music, the Strive artiste continues to dominate the music spaces leaving an impressionable mark on the international scene.

Career and Contribution to Reggae

Trying to make it as a reggae artiste in New York was not an easy task. Shinehead began his musical career by performing for different New York city dancehall sound systems in the 1980s, most notably Tony Screw’s Downbeat the Ruler based in the Bronx.

In 1986 he got his recording debut on the African Love music independent record label with “Who the Caps Fits (Let Them Wear It) from the album Rough & Rugged.

Shinehead’s ultra-diverse style helped to launch him before worldwide audiences. In 1988 he was signed to a recording contract by A&R representative Raoul Roach with Elektra Records and remained the label until 1995.

His best-known single is the cover version of Sting’s Englishman in New York retitled Jamaican in New York in 1993 and reached No.30 on the UK Singles Chart the same year.

The music star has broken barriers, opened doors and paved the way for reggae to have a respectful place on the international and mainstream stages.

The singer is credited as being one of the original acts to cross hip-hop with reggae music now known as reggae fusion, with songs such as Try My Love in 1992. His vocal talents can be heard across various tracks on the Unity and The Real Rock albums.

Whether one is inspired by Strive or grooving to Know How Fi Chat or Rough & Rugged, Shinehead’s music penetrates the mind, body, and soul of his fans. His rapid and versatile deejay chat style can be heard on tracks such as Cigarette Breath, Gimme No Crack and Do It With Ease.

No Sign of Slowing Down

Shinehead is still active and shows no sign of slowing down. He is currently adding new hits to his catalogue, including the explosive reggae soul gem Never Had a Dream.

In addition to creating new music, planning re-releases of classic songs, the artiste is also busy cutting dub plates. His price just went up a notch and rightfully so. The artiste has been blazing a trail for over 40 years.

Shinehead’s sound system with DJ Papalotl, Kingston 12 HiFi also keeps him quite busy these days with a number of scheduled appearances.

Fans can find out all things Shinehead and Kingston 12 HiFi on their website. From music, videos, merchandise, upcoming performances and much more, you can find all you need.