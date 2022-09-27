Sharon Marley metamorphoses in new video for Butterflies in the Sky

Sharon Marley’s voice has been rocking the airwaves since she released a tribute single to her mother Rita Marley’s, ‘Just One More Morning’ last year during the 75th Earth Day celebrations.

Earlier this summer, Sharon blessed us with the easy-going, musical art piece ‘Butterflies in the Sky,’ an international collaboration with Polish producer K-Jah Sound. And now, she has premiered the music video to the song.

“A lot of people seem to love the song. The butterfly for me is a symbol of freedom, love, hope and joy. An icon of courage and evolution. “I’m excited to share my journey with Butterflies in the Sky with everyone,” says Sharon.

- Advertisement -

This collaboration between Sharon and K-Jah Sound has brought two vastly different worlds together through music. K-Jah Sound shares he is “grateful” for this “unique experience” of creating with Sharon and her team on this project.

“There were many moments, filled with magic, sounds and colors to inspire the world. I would also like to thank some other wonderful people for their contribution and invaluable help: Hotel Senator Starachowice for faith and financial support, Urszula Clarise for professional artistic care and the whole team who bravely worked on the entire production. We did it!” commented K-Jah Sound.

The music video is a short story about the wonder of love and discovering your own magic by stepping out of your cocoon. The visuals are futuristic, ethereal, and beautiful and were creatively visualized by Writer-Director Donisha Prendergast, Sharon’s daughter. “Sometimes we have these mystical encounters that are hard to explain but have a lasting impact,” notes Donisha. “I see the butterfly as a metaphor for self-empowerment, self-discovery, and manifestation. Something so delicate as the butterfly, can still be so powerful.” This is their second collaboration together and definitely won’t be the last.

Sharon’s eldest son, Ingemar Prendergast, who also co-wrote the song, makes a

guest-appearance as a lead in the video. While her other two sons Peter-Shane and Matthew Prendergast served as production manager and co-producer on the shoot, respectively.

Sharon’s sister Serita Stewart also collaborated as the set designer.

The Marley family is known to work as a tight-knit unit. This is how they have been able to help preserve the legacy beyond the brand. From the days of Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, a band of siblings who raised their children on the road, backstage, in between shows on tour. Now, these same children have become songwriters, producers, directors, and visual artists to help bridge the music to the next generation. “Being able to creatively collaborate with my children and grandchildren is a blessing, and I’m grateful,” said Sharon.

Sharon’s metamorphic change is happening in real-time. Like the butterfly, she is embracing her new wings with a renewed focus on her music. She continues to use the full capacity of her mellow voice to heal and spread love across the borders and beyond, as an artist again.

Butterflies in the Sky – Official Music Video is out now on Sharon Marley’s YouTube page! For more information and to watch exclusive Behind the Scenes footage, visit www.sharonmarley.com.

Butterflies in the Sky is available on all streaming platforms.