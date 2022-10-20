Shaneil Muir Rededicates her Life to God

Jamaican dancehall artiste Shaneil Muir has confirmed that she will be stepping away from her dancehall career and get baptized. The Yamabella singer will be answering her calling to do God’s work where she will finally find peace, happiness, and salvation.

The singer, who recently collapsed due to exhaustion, in a statement shared on Instagram stated that “I’m not leaving dancehall for christianity because i have always been a christian. A sinner yes, but aren’t we all?”

The artiste who is having issues with her manager highlighted the numerous challenges that she is facing in the dancehall industry and felt that what is happening is drawing her closer to God.

- Advertisement -

The singer disclosed to fans online that she was emotionally drained from a dispute with her former manager Richie Flores over money-related issues. Flores’s lawyers had served Muir with a cease-and-desist letter, which accused her of “making defamatory statements.”

Muir in her statement further went on to state that “I’m leaving to do God’s work, to find peace, happiness and salvation, this world cannot offer me that. My reward is not in the hands of men and (Ephesians 6:12) I wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers….”

But before the entertainer goes, Shaneil will not leave promoters and supporters high and dry. The artiste has obligations to conclude this chapter of her life.

“Because of my secular choices I have obligations to conclude this chapter of my life. I do not know what tomorrow brings but by God’s grace and mercy I will baptize and rededicate my life to God and no matter how my ship may rock, Jesus Christ is the anchor.”

Muir will be performing at a series of scheduled events across the Caribbean and the US, performing at ten more shows, ending her dancehall streak on February 25, 2023, her last show in Atlanta.

A number of supporters flooded the Black is Beautiful singer’s comment after she released her statement offering their support with her decision.

One user wrote, “You will be missed, won’t lie but when God calls you just have to answer. Stay blessed my sister & congrats on this new journey that you are embarking upon.”

Another user wrote, “Here to support and cheer u on no matter the changes. You’ve always been solid in your spirituality and faith ever since I’ve known you so I’m sure starting this new chapter will only strengthen what you already possess. You’re full of purpose Shaneil, never forget that.”

Muir is set to perform Saturday, October 22 in Belize. She’ll then head to New York, New Jersey then back to Jamaica after which she will head to St. Maarten and Atlanta for her last shows in February 2023.