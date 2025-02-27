Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’ hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

Dancehall icon Sean Paul has reached another historic milestone as his 2005 hit “Temperature” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This achievement marks his second entry into the streaming platform’s prestigious Billions Club, following his 2016 collaboration with Dua Lipa, “No Lie.”

The milestone comes as The Trinity—the album that produced “Temperature”—celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Released under VP Records and Atlantic Records, the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum album also featured hits like “We Be Burnin’” and “Give It Up to Me.” The project solidified Sean Paul’s dominance in the mid-2000s and remains one of the best-selling dancehall albums of all time.

Last year, The Trinity clinched double platinum status in the United States, as confirmed by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was also certified platinum in the United Kingdom, as announced by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) on August 16.

Reflecting on the song’s lasting impact, Sean Paul expressed gratitude for its enduring popularity. “Love to know that 20 years later, ‘Temperature’ still strong and potent and providing the service of making people feel good — that is what makes me feel good,” he said. “Big up to everyone involved, and may the music live on.”

With this achievement, Sean Paul joins Bob Marley and The Wailers as one of the few reggae/dancehall artists to have multiple songs in Spotify’s Billions Club, an exclusive list that includes fewer than 1,000 songs worldwide.

Originally topping the Billboard Hot 100 in 2006, “Temperature” became the most popular song in America at its peak, marking Sean Paul’s third U.S. chart-topper after Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” and his solo hit “Get Busy.” Produced by Rohan “Snowcone” Fuller on the “Applause” Riddim, the track remains a cultural touchstone, continuing to resonate with audiences two decades after its release.