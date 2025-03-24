Sean Kingston appears in Broward federal court for fraud trial

Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston appeared in federal court on Monday for the first day of his trial, facing allegations of involvement in a $1 million fraud scheme.

The 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, 61, are charged with multiple counts of grand theft and wire fraud.

Both Kingston and Turner were present in court as jury selection commenced. Turner requested a change of legal representation, citing conflicts with her previous attorney. The jury selection process, which will narrow down 45 potential jurors to 12 jurors and one alternate, remains ongoing.

Kingston was arrested in California in May 2024, the same day authorities raided his Southwest Ranches mansion in South Florida, leading to Turner’s arrest. The raids were conducted following a lawsuit filed against Kingston for allegedly not paying for luxury items. Meanwhile, Turner has faced legal issues in the past over false loan applications and bank fraud.

If convicted, both face up to 20 years in prison for each of the six counts against them.

Federal prosecutors allege that Kingston and Turner orchestrated a scheme to defraud sellers of high-end luxury items, including specialty vehicles and jewelry, by using fraudulent documents and false wire transfers. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida stated that the duo “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers.”

Authorities say the scheme resulted in over $1 million in unpaid property. The case follows a lawsuit accusing Kingston of failing to pay for luxury items. His mother has also previously faced legal issues related to false loan applications and bank fraud.

Sean Kingston, best known for his 2007 chart-topping hit “Beautiful Girls” and collaborations with Justin Bieber, has been accused of leveraging his celebrity status to deceive vendors. An attorney representing one of the plaintiffs claimed Kingston “uses a script,” falsely portraying himself as a close associate of Bieber to persuade sellers to release goods without payment.

The trial is expected to continue in the coming weeks as both sides present their arguments before the court.