Saint Lucian artist Shorn B and Jamaican Lannlord unite for new track, Addicted

Saint Lucian artist Shorn B and Jamaican singer Lannlord have joined forces for their latest single, Addicted—a vibrant fusion of dancehall, pop, and Afrobeat influences. This cross-Caribbean collaboration is steadily gaining traction, showcasing the power of regional unity in the music industry.

Although both artists are currently based in New Jersey, their musical connection began in an unexpected setting—a local park during a live show. That impromptu encounter sparked a creative partnership, ultimately leading to the birth of Addicted.

“When brainstorming ideas, we considered different themes,” Shorn B shared. “The beat had a unique energy, so we decided to create something for the ladies—something different from my usual conscious and positive music.”

To bring the track to life, Shorn B collaborated with Saint Lucian songwriter Wade Williams, shaping a melody and concept that instantly resonated with Lannlord.

Since its release, Addicted has been making waves across various platforms. Fans can stream the track on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming services, making it easily accessible to global audiences.

- Advertisement -

While rooted in dancehall, Addicted’s blend of pop and Afrobeat elements gives it a dynamic and fresh appeal. The song’s success has already inspired the duo to continue collaborating.

“The feedback has been amazing,” Lannlord revealed. “We’re already working on a video and another track—this next one will have even more of a Caribbean feel, blending Jamaican dancehall and Saint Lucian soca, just in time for carnival season.”

Beyond their studio work, the duo has a busy performance schedule ahead. They are set to share the stage on March 15 at the New Jersey Jerk Fest, followed by an exclusive birthday celebration performance.

Meanwhile, Shorn B is deeply involved in an Independence-themed project for Saint Lucia, collaborating with the group Heart & Soul from the island’s School of Music. Their upcoming song, Iyanola, is set for release in early February, just in time for Saint Lucia’s Independence celebrations. Lannlord, too, has more solo projects in the works.

With Addicted already making waves and more music on the horizon, Shorn B and Lannlord are proving to be a Caribbean duo to watch.