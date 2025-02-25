Entertainment

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson drops fourth studio album ‘Weekend Dude’

Duane Stephenson
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson has returned to the music scene with the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Weekend Dude. The 14-track project, produced by award-winning producer Donovan Germain, blends roots reggae with the smooth melodies of lovers rock.

Stephenson describes the album’s title track as a reflection of choosing happiness, even if only part-time. “Weekend Dude shows that we are not taking ourselves too seriously,” he explains. “Everything today feels so heavy, and the last thing we want is to promote that. The song itself is about a man choosing happiness rather than living without it.”

The album features a mix of original songs and classic covers, paying tribute to reggae legends. Stephenson delivers renditions of Blessed Are the Meek (Slim Smith & Dave Barker), Jah Jah Give Us Life to Live (The Wailing Souls), and The Last Thing on My Mind (Dolly Parton & Porter Wagoner). “The legends I pay tribute to are the bedrock of reggae,” he says. “Their work documents the journey of the Jamaican people and reflects struggles and triumphs worldwide.”

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

Collaborations on the album include veteran dancehall artist Josey Wales on Dancehall Broom and Exco Levi on That’s What She Loves, a song celebrating women who enjoy life’s finer things.

Producer Donovan Germain praised the singer’s work, calling the project “a joyously rewarding experience.” The album features top-tier musicians, including Mitcham “Khan” Chin, Lamont Savory, Garth “Duckie” Forester, Wade Johnson, Robby Lyn, Bowie McLaughlin, Kirk Bennett, and Jason Welch.

- Advertisement -

Stephenson, who began his career as the lead singer of To Isis before going solo in 2005, has built a reputation for heartfelt storytelling and powerful vocals. His 2007 debut album, From August Town, featured the widely acclaimed single August Town and was named one of Billboard’s Six Essential Albums Heralding Roots Rock’s Resurgence. His follow-up albums, Black Gold (2010) and Dangerously Roots: Journey from August Town (2014), further cemented his place in reggae music, with the latter debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

With Weekend Dude, Duane Stephenson offers a fresh take on reggae, balancing rich storytelling with the easygoing charm of lovers rock. “This album has been a long time coming,” he says. “I felt it was time for a fresh start with a fresh sound.”

More Stories

shaggy and sting

Shaggy and Sting celebrate sound system culture on new single ‘Til A Mawnin’

Fresh off their Grammy-winning collaboration, Sting and Shaggy have reunited for a new single, “Til A Mawnin”, a vibrant homage to reggae’s Sound System...
Brian McKnight Added to Tobago Festival Lineup

Brian McKnight added to Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival lineup

R&B singer Brian McKnight, who faced backlash and concert cancellations last year over his estrangement from his three eldest children, has been announced as...
Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

The Government of Jamaica is set to launch Phase II of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), offering health coverage to members...
King Swagah

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah drops inspirational track ‘Ghetto Stars’

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah has released an uplifting new track titled "Ghetto Stars," aiming to inspire and motivate listeners worldwide. Produced by J Sharp,...
Ken Parker

Jamaican Reggae-Gospel singer Ken Parker has died

Jamaican singer Ken Parker, known for his soulful voice and contributions to reggae and gospel music, died on Saturday, February 22, in Florida. He...
Voletta Wallace

Jamaican-born Voletta Wallace, mother of Notorious B.I.G., dies at 72

Jamaican-American Voletta Wallace, the mother of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., has died at the age of 72. The Monroe County Coroner confirmed to...
Jalessa Lazarus

Rising Soca star Jalessa Lazarus gears up for Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals

Trinidad and Tobago’s rising Soca sensation, 14-year-old Jalessa Lazarus, is set to take the stage at the upcoming Junior Soca Monarch semi-finals. Performing her track...
Craigy T

Craigy T drops vibrant new music video for ‘No Echo’

Dancehall artiste Craigy T has unveiled the official music video for his track No Echo, delivering a high-energy visual experience that complements the song’s...
F.Y.A.H. roots reggae

F.Y.A.H. to release debut album Free Your Authentic Heart on February 21

Jamaican roots reggae band F.Y.A.H. is set to make a powerful statement with its debut album, Free Your Authentic Heart, slated for release on...
Ambassador Extraordinary rihanna

Happy Birthday, Rihanna – The Caribbean queen turns 37

Today, the world celebrates the birthday of one of the most influential women of our time—Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty. More than a global superstar, she...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
1-USE-THIS-ONE-Shirley-Heights-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Photo-courtesy-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Tourism-Authority-2

Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

Skip to content