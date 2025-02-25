Reggae singer Duane Stephenson drops fourth studio album ‘Weekend Dude’

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson has returned to the music scene with the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Weekend Dude. The 14-track project, produced by award-winning producer Donovan Germain, blends roots reggae with the smooth melodies of lovers rock.

Stephenson describes the album’s title track as a reflection of choosing happiness, even if only part-time. “Weekend Dude shows that we are not taking ourselves too seriously,” he explains. “Everything today feels so heavy, and the last thing we want is to promote that. The song itself is about a man choosing happiness rather than living without it.”

The album features a mix of original songs and classic covers, paying tribute to reggae legends. Stephenson delivers renditions of Blessed Are the Meek (Slim Smith & Dave Barker), Jah Jah Give Us Life to Live (The Wailing Souls), and The Last Thing on My Mind (Dolly Parton & Porter Wagoner). “The legends I pay tribute to are the bedrock of reggae,” he says. “Their work documents the journey of the Jamaican people and reflects struggles and triumphs worldwide.”

Collaborations on the album include veteran dancehall artist Josey Wales on Dancehall Broom and Exco Levi on That’s What She Loves, a song celebrating women who enjoy life’s finer things.

Producer Donovan Germain praised the singer’s work, calling the project “a joyously rewarding experience.” The album features top-tier musicians, including Mitcham “Khan” Chin, Lamont Savory, Garth “Duckie” Forester, Wade Johnson, Robby Lyn, Bowie McLaughlin, Kirk Bennett, and Jason Welch.

Stephenson, who began his career as the lead singer of To Isis before going solo in 2005, has built a reputation for heartfelt storytelling and powerful vocals. His 2007 debut album, From August Town, featured the widely acclaimed single August Town and was named one of Billboard’s Six Essential Albums Heralding Roots Rock’s Resurgence. His follow-up albums, Black Gold (2010) and Dangerously Roots: Journey from August Town (2014), further cemented his place in reggae music, with the latter debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

With Weekend Dude, Duane Stephenson offers a fresh take on reggae, balancing rich storytelling with the easygoing charm of lovers rock. “This album has been a long time coming,” he says. “I felt it was time for a fresh start with a fresh sound.”