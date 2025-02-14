Entertainment

Reggae singer Determine, known for ‘Kette Drum,’ dies at 52

determine
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Reggae singer Determine, best known for his iconic 1995 hit Kette Drum, has passed away at the age of 52. The artist, born Rohan Bennett, died Thursday after a battle with stomach cancer. The news was confirmed by Paula Francis, his manager and the mother of three of his children.

Kette Drum, produced by the legendary Bobby Digital, was a Nyabinghi-inspired track that gained global attention, charting worldwide. The collaboration with Beenie Man featured the latter’s distinctive vocals paired with Determine’s raw, rustic delivery, creating a unique sound that resonated with fans. The song became a defining moment in reggae music and remains his signature hit.

Though Kette Drum is widely regarded as Determine’s biggest success, he enjoyed a fruitful career, particularly in his collaboration with the Marley family. He toured with Ghetto Youths International (GYI), the label led by Stephen Marley, in the U.S. His first stint with the Marleys came in 2014, when he joined Stephen Marley’s Fruits Of Life Tour. His single, Passenger, was produced by Damian Marley, Stephen’s younger brother and one of the label’s key figures.

Determine had been with Ghetto Youths International since the late 1990s, when the company was in its formative stages. His first track for the label, Blinging And Blanging, introduced him to a wider audience.

Kette Drum was a landmark in his career, coming just one year after he began his recording journey. It was one of the biggest reggae hits of 1995, a year that also saw the release of Luciano’s It’s Me Again Jah and Buju Banton’s monumental ‘Til Shiloh album.

- Advertisement -

Despite his untimely passing, Determine’s legacy within reggae music is secured, with his contributions continuing to influence artists today.

 

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
5 Star Luxury Resort in Montego Bay | UNICO 18˚77 new hotel Jamaica

Jamaica to build six new hotels in 2025, creating 10,000 jobs

Skip to content