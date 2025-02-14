Reggae singer Determine, best known for his iconic 1995 hit Kette Drum, has passed away at the age of 52. The artist, born Rohan Bennett, died Thursday after a battle with stomach cancer. The news was confirmed by Paula Francis, his manager and the mother of three of his children.

Kette Drum, produced by the legendary Bobby Digital, was a Nyabinghi-inspired track that gained global attention, charting worldwide. The collaboration with Beenie Man featured the latter’s distinctive vocals paired with Determine’s raw, rustic delivery, creating a unique sound that resonated with fans. The song became a defining moment in reggae music and remains his signature hit.

Though Kette Drum is widely regarded as Determine’s biggest success, he enjoyed a fruitful career, particularly in his collaboration with the Marley family. He toured with Ghetto Youths International (GYI), the label led by Stephen Marley, in the U.S. His first stint with the Marleys came in 2014, when he joined Stephen Marley’s Fruits Of Life Tour. His single, Passenger, was produced by Damian Marley, Stephen’s younger brother and one of the label’s key figures.

Determine had been with Ghetto Youths International since the late 1990s, when the company was in its formative stages. His first track for the label, Blinging And Blanging, introduced him to a wider audience.

Kette Drum was a landmark in his career, coming just one year after he began his recording journey. It was one of the biggest reggae hits of 1995, a year that also saw the release of Luciano’s It’s Me Again Jah and Buju Banton’s monumental ‘Til Shiloh album.

Despite his untimely passing, Determine’s legacy within reggae music is secured, with his contributions continuing to influence artists today.