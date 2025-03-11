Entertainment

Reggae legend Cocoa Tea dies at 65 in Fort Lauderdale

Cocoa Tea
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican reggae singer Cocoa Tea, known for his smooth vocals and timeless hits, has died at the age of 65. He passed away on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after suffering cardiac arrest.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019 but had been struggling with pneumonia for the last six months, according to his wife, Malvia Scott.

Born Calvin George Scott on September 3, 1959, in Clarendon, Jamaica, Cocoa Tea was a beloved figure in reggae music, blending conscious lyrics with melodic rhythms. His career took off in the 1980s with classics like Rocking Dolly, I Lost My Sonia, and Rikers Island, a song that resonated deeply with the Jamaican diaspora. He gained more notoriety in March 2008 after releasing a song titled “Barack Obama” in support of the U.S. presidential candidate by the same name.

Throughout his career, Cocoa Tea remained a pillar of roots reggae and lovers’ rock, collaborating with legends such as Shabba Ranks, Barrington Levy, and Buju Banton. His music often carried messages of social justice, love, and Rastafarian faith, solidifying his status as a cultural ambassador for Jamaica.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness paid tribute to the late singer, acknowledging both his artistic contributions and his generosity:

“His smooth vocals and compelling lyrics gave us timeless classics like ‘Rocking Dolly’ and ‘I Lost My Sonia,’ songs that have become anthems in our cultural landscape. Beyond his musical genius, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity, consistently uplifting the less fortunate and embodying the warmth of our nation. As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind, a legacy of melody, compassion, and cultural pride. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Cocoa Tea’s impact extended beyond Jamaica, with his music earning international acclaim. His performance at Reggae Sunsplash in the 1990s further cemented his reputation, and his later work continued to inspire new generations of reggae artists.

He remained active in music well into his later years, using his platform to advocate for unity and upliftment. His legacy, both as an artist and humanitarian, will continue to influence reggae music for years to come.

