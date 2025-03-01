Reggae icons Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths honored with Reggae Gold Awards

On the final day of Reggae Month, two of reggae’s most revered figures, Ken Boothe and Marcia Griffiths, were honored by the Jamaican government for their outstanding contributions to the genre.

The awards were presented at the Reggae Gold Awards and Jamaica Music Museum Hall of Fame Inductions held at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston on February 28. Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Dr. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, were on hand to present the honors.

Ken Boothe, known for timeless hits like “Everything I Own” and “When I Fall in Love,” delivered an impromptu performance that left the audience visibly moved. Prime Minister Holness shared a video of the performance, writing: “The finest years I’ve ever known, were all the years I spent with you! This was quite an emotional moment for me. I was moved to my feet to witness the legend Ken Boothe deliver an impromptu performance as he gave thanks for being recognized as an icon of Reggae music at the Reggae Gold Awards. Thank you for your incredible contribution to Jamaican music Sir Boothe!”

Boothe, whose career has spanned more than five decades, has been celebrated for his soulful voice and influence on the evolution of reggae and rocksteady. His powerful performance and heartfelt gratitude served as one of the evening’s most poignant moments.

Marcia Griffiths, affectionately known as the “Queen of Reggae,” was also recognized for her illustrious career, which has spanned over 60 years. Best known for classics like “Electric Boogie” and her work as part of the I-Threes, Bob Marley’s backing trio, Griffiths has played an instrumental role in bringing reggae to a global audience.

Prime Minister Holness praised her legacy, stating: “It was an absolute honor to present the Reggae Gold Award to the legendary Queen of Reggae, Marcia Griffiths, in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to Jamaican music in an illustrious career spanning over 60 phenomenal years. Marcia’s voice has been a force of pure magic, weaving its way into our hearts and cementing her name among the greatest in Reggae history. Her music is a gift to Jamaica and the world. Thank you, Marcia, for your artistry, your timeless melodies, and your immeasurable impact. Jamaica is deeply proud of you.”

The Reggae Gold Awards, established in 2019, aims to preserve and promote reggae’s cultural heritage, ensuring the genre continues to inspire future generations. Since its inception, the awards have served as a unifying platform for the reggae industry to celebrate its achievements.

The evening’s celebration highlighted the profound impact of reggae music and its icons on Jamaica and the world, solidifying the genre’s place as a cornerstone of the island’s cultural legacy.