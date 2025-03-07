Protoje drops new reggae anthem ‘BIG 45,’ kicks off international tour

Grammy-nominated reggae artist and producer Protoje has released his latest single, “BIG 45,” through In.Digg.Nation Collective and Ineffable Records.
The track, which dropped today, is a bass-heavy anthem celebrating Jamaican sound system culture—a cornerstone of Protoje’s career and the island’s musical legacy.
The accompanying music video, directed by SAMO, captures Protoje and his crew transporting speaker boxes through the streets, a nod to the sound system culture that has been instrumental in shaping his sound. With its booming basslines and references to DJ-centered traditions, “BIG 45” is a homage to the roots of reggae and dancehall.
Produced by The Indiggnation and Winta James—who also produced Protoje’s hits “Who Knows” featuring Chronixx and “Switch It Up” featuring Koffee—the track has already been well-received at Protoje’s live shows and across social media.
“This is just a reggae and dancehall anthem,” Protoje shared. “It’s talking about sound systems and live music. The song came to life during soundcheck in Germany—my band started to play a vibe, and I immediately connected with it. We all knew it was one of those ‘bring everyone together’ type of songs.”
In addition to the new release, Protoje is embarking on a major international tour. Starting March 9, he will perform at Australia’s WOMADelaide festival before heading to Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Germany, and Denmark through the end of the month. The tour will continue across the U.S. in April and May, followed by a return to Europe’s summer reggae festivals and a series of solo dates in November.
TOUR DATES:
MARCH 9 – WOMADelaide – AUSTRALIA
MARCH 14 – WOMAD AOTEAROA – NEW ZEALAND
MARCH 19 – KIFF – AARAU, SWITZERLAND – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 21 – RAZZMATAZZ – BARCELONA, SPAIN – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 22 – DISASTER CLUB – LISBON, PORTUGAL – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 25 – MAAYA CLUB – BERLIN, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 26 – FABRIK – HAMBURG, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 27 – DIE KANTINE – COLOGNE, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 28 – GREY HALL – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – BUY TICKETS
MARCH 29 – LEGOREGGAE – LEGORRETA, SPAIN – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 4 – REGGAE RISE UP – TEMPE, AZ – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 16 – MIAMI BEACH BANDSHELL – MIAMI, FL – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 17 – JANNUS LIVE – ST. PETERSBURG, FL – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 18 – GRANADA THEATRE – ORMOND BEACH, FL – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 19 – SWEETWATER 420 FEST – ATLANTA, GA – BUY TICKETS
APRIL 20 – ORANGE PEEL – ASHEVILLE, NC – BUY TICKETS
MAY 23 – CALIFORNIA ROOTS – MONTEREY, CA – BUY TICKETS
MAY 30 – RISE AND VIBES – DURANGO, CO – BUY TICKETS
JULY 12 – LEVITATE MUSIC FESTIVAL – MARSHFIELD, MA – BUY TICKETS
JULY 25 – UPPSALA REGGAE FESTIVAL – UPPSALA, SWEDEN – BUY TICKETS
JULY 26 – MONEGROS DESERT FESTIVAL – FRAGA, ESP – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 1 – REGGAE GEEL FESTIVAL – GEEL, BE – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 2 – REGGAELAND – MILTON KEYNES, UK – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 9 – ONE LOVE REGGAE FESTIVAL – WIESEN, AUT – BUY TICKETS
AUGUST 10 – NO LOGO BZH – SAINT-MALO, FR – BUY TICKETS
NOVEMBER 20 – PARADISO – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – BUY TICKETS
NOVEMBER 21 – ROTE FABRIK – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – BUY TICKETS
NOVEMBER 29 – LA CIGALE – PARIS, FRANCE – BUY TICKETS