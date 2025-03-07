Protoje drops new reggae anthem ‘BIG 45,’ kicks off international tour

Grammy-nominated reggae artist and producer Protoje has released his latest single, “BIG 45,” through In.Digg.Nation Collective and Ineffable Records.

The track, which dropped today, is a bass-heavy anthem celebrating Jamaican sound system culture—a cornerstone of Protoje’s career and the island’s musical legacy.

The accompanying music video, directed by SAMO, captures Protoje and his crew transporting speaker boxes through the streets, a nod to the sound system culture that has been instrumental in shaping his sound. With its booming basslines and references to DJ-centered traditions, “BIG 45” is a homage to the roots of reggae and dancehall.

Produced by The Indiggnation and Winta James—who also produced Protoje’s hits “Who Knows” featuring Chronixx and “Switch It Up” featuring Koffee—the track has already been well-received at Protoje’s live shows and across social media.

“This is just a reggae and dancehall anthem,” Protoje shared. “It’s talking about sound systems and live music. The song came to life during soundcheck in Germany—my band started to play a vibe, and I immediately connected with it. We all knew it was one of those ‘bring everyone together’ type of songs.”

In addition to the new release, Protoje is embarking on a major international tour. Starting March 9, he will perform at Australia’s WOMADelaide festival before heading to Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, Germany, and Denmark through the end of the month. The tour will continue across the U.S. in April and May, followed by a return to Europe’s summer reggae festivals and a series of solo dates in November.

TOUR DATES:

MARCH 9 – WOMADelaide – AUSTRALIA

MARCH 14 – WOMAD AOTEAROA – NEW ZEALAND

MARCH 19 – KIFF – AARAU, SWITZERLAND – BUY TICKETS

MARCH 21 – RAZZMATAZZ – BARCELONA, SPAIN – BUY TICKETS

MARCH 22 – DISASTER CLUB – LISBON, PORTUGAL – BUY TICKETS

MARCH 25 – MAAYA CLUB – BERLIN, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS

MARCH 26 – FABRIK – HAMBURG, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS

MARCH 27 – DIE KANTINE – COLOGNE, GERMANY – BUY TICKETS

MARCH 28 – GREY HALL – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – BUY TICKETS

MARCH 29 – LEGOREGGAE – LEGORRETA, SPAIN – BUY TICKETS

APRIL 4 – REGGAE RISE UP – TEMPE, AZ – BUY TICKETS

APRIL 16 – MIAMI BEACH BANDSHELL – MIAMI, FL – BUY TICKETS

APRIL 17 – JANNUS LIVE – ST. PETERSBURG, FL – BUY TICKETS

APRIL 18 – GRANADA THEATRE – ORMOND BEACH, FL – BUY TICKETS

APRIL 19 – SWEETWATER 420 FEST – ATLANTA, GA – BUY TICKETS

APRIL 20 – ORANGE PEEL – ASHEVILLE, NC – BUY TICKETS

MAY 23 – CALIFORNIA ROOTS – MONTEREY, CA – BUY TICKETS

MAY 30 – RISE AND VIBES – DURANGO, CO – BUY TICKETS

JULY 12 – LEVITATE MUSIC FESTIVAL – MARSHFIELD, MA – BUY TICKETS

JULY 25 – UPPSALA REGGAE FESTIVAL – UPPSALA, SWEDEN – BUY TICKETS

JULY 26 – MONEGROS DESERT FESTIVAL – FRAGA, ESP – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 1 – REGGAE GEEL FESTIVAL – GEEL, BE – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 2 – REGGAELAND – MILTON KEYNES, UK – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 9 – ONE LOVE REGGAE FESTIVAL – WIESEN, AUT – BUY TICKETS

AUGUST 10 – NO LOGO BZH – SAINT-MALO, FR – BUY TICKETS

NOVEMBER 20 – PARADISO – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – BUY TICKETS

NOVEMBER 21 – ROTE FABRIK – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – BUY TICKETS

NOVEMBER 29 – LA CIGALE – PARIS, FRANCE – BUY TICKETS