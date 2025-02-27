Entertainment

PBS documentary explores the legacy of Trinidadian jazz icon Hazel Scott

Hazel Scott
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A new PBS documentary is shining a long-overdue spotlight on Hazel Scott, the Trinidadian-born jazz virtuoso, Hollywood star, and civil rights trailblazer whose career was tragically cut short during the Red Scare—a period of intense anti-communist suspicion in the U.S. that led to widespread blacklisting of entertainers, politicians, and intellectuals.

The new documentary American Masters – The Disappearance of Miss Scott premiered nationwide on Friday, February 21, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. It explores Scott’s meteoric rise to fame, her groundbreaking achievements, and the devastating impact of McCarthy-era blacklisting. The documentary will be available for streaming until March 22.

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad in 1920, Hazel Scott was a musical wonder and was trained by her mother, a classically trained pianist and music teacher. Four years later, she left the Caribbean for Harlem, New York with her mother and grandmother, and by the age of eight she was a pupil of Professor Walter Damrosch at the Juilliard School of Music.

Scott’s undeniable talent led to a vibrant jazz career performing with the likes of Max Roach and Charles Mingus in some of New York City’s most iconic venues, including Café Society, Cotton Club, and Carnegie Hall. She later transitioned to film, starring as herself in movies such as Something to Shout About, I Dood It, and Rhapsody in Blue. In 1950, Scott made history as the first Black American to host her own nationally syndicated television show, The Hazel Scott Show, featuring performances alongside jazz greats like Charles Mingus and Max Roach.

Beyond her musical brilliance, Scott was a fierce advocate for civil rights. She refused to perform before segregated audiences, called out Hollywood’s discriminatory treatment of Black actors, and even took a restaurant to court for refusing to serve her. In 1945, she married Adam Clayton Powell Jr., the first Black American congressman from New York, forming a powerful duo in the fight for racial equality.

- Advertisement -

However, Scott’s outspoken activism made her a target. During the 1950s Red Scare, she was called before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) to answer accusations of communist ties. Though she defended herself forcefully, the backlash led to her being blacklisted, effectively ending her career in the U.S. To evade political fallout, Scott moved to Paris in 1957, where she appeared in the French Gilles Grangier crime film Le désordre et la nuit (1958). In 1963, she marched alongside other African-American expatriates, including James Baldwin, to the U.S. Embassy in Paris in support of the March on Washington. She did not return to the U.S. until 1967, after the Civil Rights Movement had brought significant legislative changes, including the prohibition of racial segregation and enforcement of voting rights.

Scott continued to perform occasionally in nightclubs while making appearances on daytime television. She remained an influential figure until her passing. On October 2, 1981, Hazel Scott died of cancer at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 61. She is buried at Flushing Cemetery in Queens, New York, near legendary musicians Louis Armstrong, Johnny Hodges, and Dizzy Gillespie.

The Disappearance of Miss Scott is the first known documentary centered on Scott’s life, featuring archival footage, animation, and interviews with notable figures, including country star Mickey Guyton, actresses Amanda Seales and Tracie Thoms, jazz musicians Camille Thurman and Jason Moran, and Scott’s son, Adam Clayton Powell III. Jamaican-American Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph lends her voice to excerpts from Scott’s unpublished autobiography, offering a deeply personal look at a woman who refused to compromise her principles.

The documentary aims to reintroduce audiences to Hazel Scott’s extraordinary contributions to music, film, and civil rights, restoring her rightful place in history as a pioneering artist and activist.

More Stories

Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’

Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’ hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

Dancehall icon Sean Paul has reached another historic milestone as his 2005 hit “Temperature” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This achievement marks his...
Dancehall Group TOK Plans Commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK plans commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK is gearing up for a major celebration in 2025 as they mark the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2005 album Unknown...
Denyque

Denyque: READY, SET, GO!

Jamaican singer-songwriter Denyque has captivated audiences for over a decade with her smooth vocals and relatable lyrics. From her breakout hit Can’t Breathe in...
Yard and Abroad wrap party

Yard and Abroad Wrap Party closes out successful songwriting camp in Jamaica

Over the weekend, the Yard and Abroad Wrap Party officially marked the close of the Yard and Abroad Songwriting Camp, an integral Reggae Month...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash arrested in Florida on gun-related charges

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, has been arrested in Florida on gun-related charges. According to information posted on the Miami-Dade...
Keith Lyn

Keith Lyn, former lead singer of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, has died

Jamaican singer Keith Lyn, best known for his time as the lead vocalist of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and the hit song Empty...
shaggy and sting

Shaggy and Sting celebrate sound system culture on new single ‘Til A Mawnin’

Fresh off their Grammy-winning collaboration, Sting and Shaggy have reunited for a new single, “Til A Mawnin”, a vibrant homage to reggae’s Sound System...
Brian McKnight Added to Tobago Festival Lineup

Brian McKnight added to Tobago Rhythm & Soul Festival lineup

R&B singer Brian McKnight, who faced backlash and concert cancellations last year over his estrangement from his three eldest children, has been announced as...
Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

Health coverage for Jamaican entertainers and creatives to be launched soon

The Government of Jamaica is set to launch Phase II of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP), offering health coverage to members...
Duane Stephenson

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson drops fourth studio album ‘Weekend Dude’

Reggae singer Duane Stephenson has returned to the music scene with the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Weekend Dude. The 14-track...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
HIV programs

New report highlights impact of US aid cuts on Caribbean HIV...

Skip to content