On The B Side celebrates 24 years of spoken word in South Florida

On The B Side
By Jovani Davis

For nearly a quarter of a century, On The B Side has been a cornerstone of South Florida’s spoken word scene, providing a platform for poets to share their voices and build a thriving artistic community.

As it marks 24 years of celebrating the power of spoken word, On The B Side is hosting a month-long series of events culminating in a high-energy Poetry Slam on April 28, 2025.

The anniversary celebrations kick off with FLOW FRIDAYS on April 4 at The Katz Lounge in North Miami—the same venue where it all began 24 years ago. The night will feature Cunning Linguistics: A Grown Folks Spoken Word Experience, hosted by cultural curator Ingrid B and headlined by renowned poet Dichotomy. Guests can expect an evening of unapologetic and thought-provoking performances, complemented by curated cocktails, culinary delights, and music by DJ Mekka Rose.

Event details: FLOW FRIDAYS

  • Date: April 4, 2025
  • Location: The Katz Lounge, 738 NE 125th St, North Miami
  • Event: Cunning Linguistics – A Grown Folks Spoken Word Experience
  • Featuring: Dichotomy | Hosted by Ingrid B | Music by DJ Mekka Rose
  • Tickets & More Info: GetOnTheBSide.com

The month-long festivities will culminate with a high-stakes Poetry Slam at Mellow Dramatic Mondays on April 28. This event will showcase South Florida’s top spoken word artists as they compete in a head-to-head battle to claim the poetry crown. Hosted by Ingrid B with music by DJ Gazm, the slam promises an evening of fierce competition and unforgettable performances.

Event details: Poetry Slam

  • Date: April 28, 2025
  • Location: Mellow Dramatic Mondays
  • Event: South Florida’s Best Poets – One Stage, One Mic, One Winner
  • Hosted by: Ingrid B | Music by DJ Gazm
  • Tickets & More Info: GetOnTheBSide.com

A legacy of spoken word excellence

Since its inception, On The B Side has been a sanctuary for spoken word artists, evolving from an underground movement to a cultural institution. Reflecting on the platform’s success, founder and host Ingrid B credits its longevity to authenticity and community support.

“On The B Side started as a dream to create a space where spoken word artists could freely express themselves,” Ingrid B said. “Over the years, we’ve remained true to that mission—offering raw, powerful poetry that connects with audiences. That’s why people keep coming back.”

She also highlights the growth of South Florida’s spoken word scene, noting that poets are now commanding larger stages and receiving broader recognition. “When we first started, spoken word was still underground, but today, it’s a vital part of the region’s cultural landscape. The scene is vibrant, diverse, and more influential than ever.”

As On The B Side approaches its 25th anniversary, the team remains committed to elevating spoken word and nurturing the next generation of artists. With a rich legacy and an eye on the future, the countdown to 25 begins.

 

