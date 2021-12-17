Minister Marion Hall Returns to Music with Gospel-Inspired Single

The dancehall artist formally known as Lady Saw, now Minister Marion Hall has made a return to music with her new gospel-inspired single, “If I Was Famous.”

The song captures the essence of the talent of the former queen of dancehall.

Marion doesn’t shy away from her past; she simply has evolved into a different person whose focus has shifted from fame to the heavenly father. It was in her darkest hour that she found refuge and eventually strength. “Some times it takes people to put you down, or push you down. To make you get up,” she said.

- Advertisement -

She describes her current music as a fusion of R&B and soul, with touches of rap, gospel, rock, and of course, dancehall. She writes, sings, and gives praise.

When she is not making music, you can find her preaching on her Facebook on Sundays 11am Eastern Time, and Wednesdays doing prayers and fasting service from 6am to 12pm noon on her YouTube channel, her Facebook page and her IG page.