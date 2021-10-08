Miami Carnival Kicks Off Today with Panorama Competition

A vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture is anticipated as the Miami Carnival kicks of Friday, October 8, with their annual Panorama competition.

The event will be held at the Miami Dade County Fairgrounds(10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165), 5 pm-11 pm. With a rhythm section in the Carnival Village kicking off the vibes, to the excitement of having the Trinidad All-Starts Steel Orchestra and Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony traveling in from Trinidad Tobago, as well as the Metro Steel Orchestra from NY, joining the local Miami Carnival Steelband competing, attendees are in for a treat.

“Pan is to carnival-like water is to fish; is a survival thing. But, as they say, it is the last created musical instrument that brings pride and joy to a nation. It’s like reggae to Jamaica, classical music to Europeans; it is deeply rooted in our culture, and the world is better for it.” Sydney Roberts, Miami Broward One Host Committee board member.

Tickets for #MiamiCarnival 2021 can be purchased at https://caribtix.com/miami- carnival-2.

Fun and Safety are the top priorities at this year’s event. Attendees who show their negative PCR test taken no earlier than October 6, wear their masks, and get their temperature taken will have the opportunity to see the colorful pageantry, listen to the sweet and melodic sounds of Pan, and eat some of the most delicious food offerings from various Caribbean islands.

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee has partnered with Nomi Health as their health sponsor to make sure access to the Covid 19 test is a seamless one.

Miami Carnival Signature Events

Miami Carnival Panorama (Steelpan competition)

Friday, October 8, 2021

Time:5pm-11pm

New York Meets Miami

Pan aficionados feel that Pan is the rhythm that fuels the lifeblood that flows through the heart of Carnival. Panorama continues to be a music lover’s favorite, bringing both old heads and the younger Caribbean-American pan-lovers together for a day of melodic, rhythmic, and peaceful music. Not only the national instrument of the birthplace of Carnival, Trinidad & Tobago, but the steel pan also holds great historical significance in the world of music. The steel pan is the only new instrument invented in the 20th Century.

Competing Bands-Melo Groove, Metro Steel Orchestra, Phase III Pan Starts, Resurrection Steel, Sticks’ n’ Tones Steel band.

Performances by: Trinidad All-Stars Steel Orchestra & Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony.

Official Miami Carnival J‘ouvert

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Time:7am-3pm

J’ouvert is colorful with paint and powder

Participating J’ouvert Bands-Dutty Pleasures, Cocoa Devils International, Red Antz Miami, Jamdong / Revel Nation Carnival, Dysfunctional Kaas, White Noise, Party room Squad, D’ Junction, Deislandez, Break Away Kru’, Ram Jam 4 Life, Dingolay Mas, Gen X, Rama jay International, Limers International/Disorderly Conduct, One Island Band, Savage Mas, Natural Freaks, Wassi Ones/ Riverland Mas

The Official Miami Carnival Parade of Bands

Sunday, October 10, 2021-

Time: 11am-11pm-Parade starts at 12noon

All roads lead to the parade of 18 masquerade bands. Feathers, sequins, oversized costumes united revelers from all across the Caribbean.

Competing Masquerade Bands-One Island Band, Freaks Mas, Ramajay International, Dingolay Mas, Revel Nation, Break Away Kru, Fusion Mas, GenX, Euphoria Production, K-Paya, Savage Mas, Mascots International, DJunction Mas, Party Room Squad / Fusion Mas, Break Away Kru, Wassi Ones, Natural Disasters, Collective Mas, Ti-Chapo Mas, Bajan Fun Evah

Miami Carnival Soca Concert

Sunday, October 10, 2021

Time:3pm-11pm

Performing Live + Headlined by-Bunji Garlin + Fayann Lyons and the Viking Band

Hosted by MC Wassy One +MC D Life & iHeart Radio Personality Papa Keith

Ravi B & Karma-3x Chutney Soca Monarch Voice, Dil E Nadan, The A-Team Band, Iwer George, Motto, Nadia Batson, Teddyson John & Band, Patrice Roberts, Julien Believe, Asa Bantan, Wendy & DJ Judgement, Destra Garcia, Skinny Banton, Jeran P, Jay Shephard, Annika Berry, DJ Spice, Mature Vibes.

DJ’s -Barrie Hype, DLife, Flash The Party General (West Coast), Supa Dymond (Antigua), Spice, DJ Fly Guy (Team Soca), Kito (TTT), JoJo (TTT), ZJ Sparks (Zip), Papa Keith (103.5 The Beat), Lorenzo, Mekka Rose (WZOP), Puffy (Sponsored by Barbados Tourism)

Park +Ride locations

Miami Carnival’s Free Park & Ride Buses will run from the following locations for the entire weekend to the official events at Miami -Dade County Fairgrounds.

If you plan to take the park and ride bus, you will be required to wear a mask at all times and present a negative PCR Test (taken no earlier than October 6) to ride the bus.

Lauderdale Performing Arts Center-3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, Fl 33311

Golden Glades Interchange-1600 State Rd 9, Miami, Fl 33169

Tropical Park-7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, Fl 33155

Dolphin Station Park + Ride-NW 117th Place and NW 12th Street

Park + Ride Schedule

Friday-October 8th-4pm-midnight

Saturday-October 9th-5am-4 pm

Sunday-October 10-9 am-midnight

Where you can get your required PCR test:

https://nomihealth.com/fl/