Miami-Broward Carnival 2017 launched

The Miami Broward Carnival Host committee launched the 33rd Miami Carnival on August 12 at Krave Bar and Grill in Sunrise. Attendees got a tease of things to come with a display of the 18 masquerade bands that will compete on October 8 at the Miami Dade County Fairgrounds.

Also spicing things up were the Lauderhill Steele Orchestra, the reigning Miami Broward Carnival Panorama champions.

Since its inception in 1984, the week-long Miami Carnival has been a lifeline for thousands of Caribbean immigrants in South Florida. The event is a financial powerhouse for the region, infusing well over $12 million dollars into the local economy through expenditures in hotels, restaurants, transportation, and shopping. It also creates hundreds of seasonal jobs in numerous ancillary events.

Miami Carnival dateline:

Junior Carnival

Saturday, September 30: Noon–10 pm

Fantastic Friday

Friday, October 6: Miami Broward Carnival Duck Work Lunch Time

Bacchanal. Noon – 4 pm

Friday, October 6, 2017: Miami Broward Carnival King/Queen/Individual/Panorama Competition. 4 pm–11pm.

J’Ouvert

Saturday, October 7: Miami Broward Carnival Official J’Ouvert. 7 am 3pm

Carnival Day

Sunday, October 8: Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert. Noon – 11pm.

Sponsors for Miami Carnival include: Greater Miami Conv

ention and Visitors Bureau, Jet Blue, Cox Media Group, 99 Jamz, Hot 10 5 and “With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of county commissioners.