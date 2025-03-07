Entertainment

Mavado’s son Dante Brooks freed as murder conviction overturned

Mavado and son, Dante Brooks.
By Jovani Davis

Dante Brooks, the son of prominent dancehall artist Mavado, was freed on Friday after Jamaica’s Court of Appeal overturned his 2021 conviction for the 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas.

Brooks’ co-accused, Andre Hines, who was also serving a life sentence, has similarly been released.

The appeal was led by attorney Hugh Wildman, who replaced Brooks’s previous legal team and argued that significant errors during the original trial warranted a fresh review of the evidence. Oswest Senior-Smith, representing Hines, also urged the court to reconsider the convictions and sentences, highlighting potential miscarriages of justice.

In 2021, high-profile attorney Peter Champagnie, QC, who represented Brooks at the time, said that while he respected the court’s decision, he believed it warranted a review.

Dante Brooks and Andre Hines had been sentenced to life in prison, with Brooks required to serve 22 years before being eligible for parole. He had also received additional sentences of 15 years for arson and 20 years for illegal possession of a firearm, while Hines was ordered to serve 17 years before parole eligibility, along with 15-year sentences for arson and illegal firearm possession. The sentences were to run concurrently.

The convictions stemmed from a brutal home invasion in Cassava Piece, St. Andrew, on June 5, 2018. According to the prosecution’s case, Brooks and Hines were among five men who entered the Thomas family home, shot Lorenzo Thomas, attempted to sever his head, and then set fire to both the house and Thomas’s body. The case hinged on the testimony of Thomas’s father, who was reportedly forced into another room during the attack and identified the perpetrators as individuals he knew from the community.

Mavado, whose real name is David Brooks, had consistently maintained his son’s innocence. “It’s like my son was found guilty before trial, but I’m going to point out everything and the injustice one day at a time,” he said in an Instagram post years ago.

In 2021, he released the track Not Perfect as a tribute to his son, expressing confidence that Dante would be cleared of all charges.

Following the successful appeal, both Brooks and Hines are now free men. The ruling is expected to prompt discussions surrounding the judicial process and the strength of evidence required for convictions in serious criminal cases.

