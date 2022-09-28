Machel Receives Hummingbird Gold National Award

The undisputed King of soca, Machel Montano was on Saturday awarded the Hummingbird Gold National Award as Trinidad and Tobago celebrated its 46th anniversary of becoming a republic.

Machel Montano who celebrates 40 years in soca music this year was delighted to be awarded during Republic Day celebrations.

In a statement on his social media channels, Montano expressed the hope that it will serve as motivation for all other entertainers to keep striving for success and working hard. The singer also expressed his gratitude to his family who has always been by his side throughout his journey.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude on receiving the Hummingbird Gold National Award of Trinidad and Tobago this weekend,” he wrote on social media. “I am humbled and wish to dedicate this honor to my family, my parents Elizabeth and Winston Montano who set me on this path and without whom i would not stand proud here in this moment,” he continued.

“Their love, guidance and support throughout the years have absolutely been my foundation. My brother Marcus for igniting my musical spark and always being there up to this day, someone I can call on anytime for any task. My wife, my children, in-laws, sister-in-law, nieces, aunts, cousins and loved ones who have all steered and cheered me on,” he wrote.

The soca king also thanked his fans who played a vital role in his 40-year career. Machel who began his journey at the age of nine thanked everyone who contributed to all that he’s done.

Over my 40-year journey in music my family has grown into a Famalay…sprawling all over the globe, all my musical friends; artists, writers, producers, musicians, managers, dancers, collaborators, creators, techs, teachers, assistants, dedicated staff, friends and FANS… everyone who has ever contributed to anything I’ve done, it’s always been fun and I thank you all. I celebrate this award today with appreciation for how blessed I am to have people in my life that help me to realise my dreams.”

Along with calypsonians Contender and the late Penguin, who were also honored, Montano was among a group of artistes that also included Iwer George.