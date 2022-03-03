Machel Montano Thrills Millions to The Sound of Soca at India’s Maha ShrivRatri Festival

On a day when thousands would celebrate his music in Trinidad and Tobago, soca king Machel Montano had millions of Indians dancing to soca as he graced the stage at Sadguru’s Maha ShrivRatri celebrations.

Dressed in a red and black kurta, Montano began his four-song performance with “Come Awake,” a song written for Sadhguru’s Save Soil campaign, which was the theme of the 12-hour show on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by machelmontano (@machelmontano)

- Advertisement -

This was the singer’s first major public performance since his final Machel Monday show in 2020, which culminated in an on-stage wedding to Renee Butcher.

Montano had millions of Indians, including Sadhguru himself, on their feet and dancing as he treated the audience to several of his songs, including “Dance with You,” as well as “Touch the Ground,’ a new song he debuted with Marge Blackman for the Save The Soil concert.

Machel, who is celebrating over 40 years in the music business, has collaborated with top artists like Arianna Grande, Pitbull, and Shaggy.

Maha Shivratri is one of India’s largest and most sacred festivals, with spectacular musical performances by renowned artists. The festival, also known as ‘the great night of Shiva,’ celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance. It also marks the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva – with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty and Parvati, also known as Shakti (power).

Videos of the event showed women in their traditional saris among thousands on their feet waving their hands. Sadhguru, too, rose from his chair and, as he walked closer towards Montano’s performance moving his feet around in a classic dance to the soca music.

Montano appeared to be thoroughly thrilled by the opportunity to perform to his biggest audience ever while receiving the reception many could only dream of attending.

The Caribbean soca king captivated the audience and kept the message alive during his performance.

“Right now, in this world, it’s up to us to save soil. Are we ready for this challenge? Right now, Sadhguru is on his way across the globe. Are we ready to ride with him?” he asked.

For the past seven months, Montano has participated in a yoga program at the Isha Yoga Center.

Montano will join Sadhguru on a Caribbean tour in mid-March, including visits to Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, and Belize. They will meet with government leaders from across the region to discuss and collaborate on the Save Soil campaign.

T&T Fans Enjoy Machel’s Performance

Fans on social media were happy with Machel Montano’s performance at Sadguru’s MahaShivRatri celebrations. Here are a few comments posted on Facebook.

Sunita Kanhai: You found your joy, your purpose and the divine, we should all take that into consideration…and live with purpose. Great contribution for a good cause. God Bless you.

Eric Denver: Great job Machel hope that others can follow in your footsteps and become enlightened, and transformation can take place in order to make this world better Human beings must move from compulsion to consciousness…. Thank you for being a true leader…. Save our Soil #CounciousPlanet

Faria Hosein: Machel Montano is certainly making us PROUD in Trinidad sooooooo proud, let’s take a page out of Machel’s book and India’s book and live in harmony with every RACE.

Shurlann Wilson: Trinidad and Tobago to the world..Soca music to the world..feel good music..our music brings people together in love and unity..love always.

Suraiya Lutchmansingh: You never disappoint my friend. You are the true Trini ambassador to take us on to another level -spiritually and holistically!