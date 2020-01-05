Koffee to Make Coachella Debut in 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Koffee will have her first Coachella performance this year.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most popular music festivals in North America and is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in the Coachella Valley of the Colorado Desert in California. This year’s festival will kick-off for two weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

On January 2, Coachella organizers announced the lineup for the 2020 festival, which included Koffee as a supporting act to headliner, Travis Scott. Koffee will perform on both Saturdays, April 11 and 18. An estimated 500,000 people attend the festival every year and tickets for the first weekend (April 10-12) are already sold out.

In recent years, only two reggae acts have hit the Coachella stage: Chronixx and Protoje, who both performed in 2016.

With just one full-length project, Koffee has already become one of the most promising reggae acts in recent years. Last year, he became the youngest solo reggae artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category for her debut album Rapture.

She has been included in both the Summer and Year-end playlists by former US President, Barack Obama. In 2019, she toured with Grammy-award winning R&B artist, Daniel Caesar and is gearing up to tour with British singer, Harry Styles, later this year.