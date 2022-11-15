Koffee to be featured on Sam Smith Album

Jamaican Grammy kid Koffee is set to be featured on English singer Sam Smith’s new album titled Gloria, to be released January 27, 2023.

On Friday (November 11), Sam Smith via Twitter, unveiled the track list of the long-awaited album. Koffee will be featured on track nine titled, “Gimme”, along with R&B Pop singer Jesse Reyz who has two collaborations on the project.

Last month, Sam Smith and Petras climbed to the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their sultry duet, “Unholy”.

Smith earned four Grammy wins in 2014, for Record and Song Of The Year, with Stay With Me, and for Best New Artiste and Best Pop Vocal Album, with their debut In The Lonely Hour.

Meanwhile, since her Grammy Award-winning Rapture EP in 2019, Koffee has collaborated on singles with artistes such as Buju Banton, Protoje, Govanna, John Legend among others.

The Jamaican singer on her debut album Gifted released earlier this year, opted for no collaborations. Gifted debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and number 9 on the Official UK Albums chart. Koffee was the first female Jamaican artiste in the Top 10 of the UK charts in 27 years—following her fellow Spanish Town native Diana King.

In other news, Koffee has teamed up with Audible Originals series to tell her story which will be shared on November 17. Viewers will also enjoy two exclusive performances from the singer. Audible Originals series is the largest producer and provider of premium audio storytelling with binge worthy audiobooks and exclusive podcasts.