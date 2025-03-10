Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Jo Mersa Marley’s birthday celebrated in song at Bob Marley Museum

Bob Marley's grandson Joseph Mersa dies at 31
By Toni-Ann Latty

The Bob Marley Museum in Kingston was electrified on Saturday night as reggae icons and rising stars gathered to honor the late Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley’s birthday with a powerful tribute concert. The event was a heartfelt display of love and respect, uniting the reggae community and fans to celebrate Jo Mersa’s legacy.

Jo Mersa, a talented singer and songwriter, was the firstborn son of Stephen Marley and the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley. His untimely passing at 31 due to acute asthma exacerbation in 2022 left a profound void in the Marley musical family. However, Saturday night’s concert proved that his music and spirit continue to resonate powerfully.

The lineup was a showcase of reggae greatness, featuring performances from Spragga Benz, Bugle, Agent Sasco, Lila Iké, Tarrus Riley, Jah9, Jesse Royal, Bounty Killer, and the Marley Brothers. Each artist brought their unique style to the stage, performing both their hits and tributes to Jo Mersa, weaving together a rich tapestry of musical excellence.

One of the most emotional moments came when Stephen Marley took the stage alongside his brothers Damian, Ky-Mani, and Julian. Together, they performed a medley of Jo Mersa’s most beloved songs, including “Burn It Down” and “Rock and Swing.” The powerful family tribute, marked by both cheers and tears, underscored the enduring legacy of the Marley name.

Bounty Killer’s commanding performance ignited the crowd with raw energy, while Spragga Benz, Agent Sasco, and Bugle added to the night’s intensity with their dynamic sets. The synergy among the artists highlighted the unity and strength of the reggae fraternity.

More than just a birthday celebration, the concert was a testament to the lasting impact of reggae music and the spirit of Jo Mersa Marley.

