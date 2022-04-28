Jamaican Model Geena Whyte Opens Rum-centric bar in Negril

Looking for your next adventure in Jamaica? Well look no further. Rummaz Bar in Negril, Westmoreland is definitely a place you’ll want to experience.

Officially opened April 20, the rum bar features an indoor bar with a rooftop deck for private events with a clean, white modern aesthetic with stripes of red, green, and gold for a “Rasta-chic” vibe.

Owned by Jamaican model Geena Whyte, Rummaz offers some of the most diverse rum-infused cocktails on the island.

Whyte, a New York trained mixologist, learned the game of hospitality while juggling her call times as a model in the metropolitan city.

Having modeled for American Apparel and Land’s End, among others, she’s now aiming to make her mark on the highly competitive Jamaican bar scene.

In a recent interview, Whyte revealed that she decided to move back to Jamaica after she had moved from New York to Hawaii to be closer to nature. Whyte added that the move was expensive and not as welcoming as she thought it would be. She then decided to move back to Jamaica and open a bar on the West End. After seeing where Hungry Lion used to be, the former model felt it was just right to open her bar there. A lover of rum, it comes as no surprise that Whyte would start such a venture. Her favorite rum cocktails are a classic Hemmingway or a jungle bird.

With Jamaica’s high number of rum bars per square mile, which makes it one of the best places to sample different rums, Rummaz aims to stand out above the rest by offering an innovative approach to rum by featuring the largest selection in Jamaica.

With a modern Rasta theme vibe, visitors can expect a very laid back and minimalist aesthetic with a pop of red, green, and gold.

If you’re ever in Negril and looking for a chill spot you can find Rummaz Bar on the cliff-side of Negril, known as the West End, where Hungry Lion used to be.