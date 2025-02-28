Jamaican gospel artists dominate 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards noms

The 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards is set to honor the best and brightest in regional gospel music on July 27.

Since its inception in 1996, the Marlin Awards has evolved from a Bahamian initiative into the premier platform recognizing Caribbean gospel excellence. With over 40 categories, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and New Artist of the Year, the awards continue to spotlight the region’s top talents.

This year, Jamaican gospel artists are leading the charge with multiple nominations. Kevin Downswell tops the list with an impressive 15 nods, including Outstanding Album for Grace, Outstanding Dancehall Recording alongside Bounty Killer, and Outstanding Adapted Recording (Male) for No Longer a Slave. Close behind, Glacia Robinson has secured 13 nominations, making her the most-nominated female artist. Her recognition spans diverse categories, including Outstanding Instrumental Recording, Outstanding Jazz Recording, and Outstanding Caribbean Pop Recording.

Veteran gospel icons Carlene Davis and Chevelle Franklyn continue to make their mark, each earning six nominations. Meanwhile, DJ Nicholas is in the spotlight with nominations for Outstanding Dancehall Recording (Prayer Meeting) and Outstanding DJ Vocal Performance. The powerful voices of Nadine Blair and Perpetual Sounds of Praise have earned a nod for Outstanding Choir/Chorale Recording (What a Mighty God), while Jodi-Ann Myers and Levy’s Heritage have been recognized for Outstanding Calypso Recording.

Beyond Jamaica, Saint Lucian gospel artist Schreffler Maxwell is also making waves, securing eight nominations, a testament to the diversity and richness of gospel music across the region.

- Advertisement -

With an electrifying lineup of nominees, the 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards promises to be a landmark event, celebrating faith, talent, and musical excellence. As anticipation builds, gospel fans and industry professionals eagerly await the results, set to showcase the best of Caribbean gospel artistry on an international stage.