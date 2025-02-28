Entertainment

Jamaican gospel artists dominate 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards noms

Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards
By Toni-Ann Latty

The 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards is set to honor the best and brightest in regional gospel music on July 27.

Since its inception in 1996, the Marlin Awards has evolved from a Bahamian initiative into the premier platform recognizing Caribbean gospel excellence. With over 40 categories, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and New Artist of the Year, the awards continue to spotlight the region’s top talents.

This year, Jamaican gospel artists are leading the charge with multiple nominations. Kevin Downswell tops the list with an impressive 15 nods, including Outstanding Album for Grace, Outstanding Dancehall Recording alongside Bounty Killer, and Outstanding Adapted Recording (Male) for No Longer a Slave. Close behind, Glacia Robinson has secured 13 nominations, making her the most-nominated female artist. Her recognition spans diverse categories, including Outstanding Instrumental Recording, Outstanding Jazz Recording, and Outstanding Caribbean Pop Recording.

Veteran gospel icons Carlene Davis and Chevelle Franklyn continue to make their mark, each earning six nominations. Meanwhile, DJ Nicholas is in the spotlight with nominations for Outstanding Dancehall Recording (Prayer Meeting) and Outstanding DJ Vocal Performance. The powerful voices of Nadine Blair and Perpetual Sounds of Praise have earned a nod for Outstanding Choir/Chorale Recording (What a Mighty God), while Jodi-Ann Myers and Levy’s Heritage have been recognized for Outstanding Calypso Recording.

Beyond Jamaica, Saint Lucian gospel artist Schreffler Maxwell is also making waves, securing eight nominations, a testament to the diversity and richness of gospel music across the region.

- Advertisement -

With an electrifying lineup of nominees, the 2025 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards promises to be a landmark event, celebrating faith, talent, and musical excellence. As anticipation builds, gospel fans and industry professionals eagerly await the results, set to showcase the best of Caribbean gospel artistry on an international stage.

 

More Stories

Entertainment business Jamaica EXPO

Jamaica’s entertainment minister encourages young creatives to ‘understand the business’

Young Jamaicans dreaming of a future in the creative industry must do more than hone their craft—they must master the business behind it. That...
Don Knock and Anik Khan

Don Knock and Anik Khan unite cultures in sultry new single ‘Big Body Benz’

Rising artist and producer Don Knock is turning heads with his latest release, Big Body Benz, featuring Anik Khan. This seductive track seamlessly blends...
Hazel Scott

PBS documentary explores the legacy of Trinidadian jazz icon Hazel Scott

A new PBS documentary is shining a long-overdue spotlight on Hazel Scott, the Trinidadian-born jazz virtuoso, Hollywood star, and civil rights trailblazer whose career...
Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’

Sean Paul’s ‘Temperature’ hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

Dancehall icon Sean Paul has reached another historic milestone as his 2005 hit “Temperature” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This achievement marks his...
Dancehall Group TOK Plans Commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK plans commemorative album for 20th anniversary

Dancehall group TOK is gearing up for a major celebration in 2025 as they mark the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2005 album Unknown...
Denyque

Denyque: READY, SET, GO!

Jamaican singer-songwriter Denyque has captivated audiences for over a decade with her smooth vocals and relatable lyrics. From her breakout hit Can’t Breathe in...
Yard and Abroad wrap party

Yard and Abroad Wrap Party closes out successful songwriting camp in Jamaica

Over the weekend, the Yard and Abroad Wrap Party officially marked the close of the Yard and Abroad Songwriting Camp, an integral Reggae Month...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash arrested in Florida on gun-related charges

Jamaican dancehall entertainer Squash, whose real name is Andrae Whittaker, has been arrested in Florida on gun-related charges. According to information posted on the Miami-Dade...
Keith Lyn

Keith Lyn, former lead singer of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, has died

Jamaican singer Keith Lyn, best known for his time as the lead vocalist of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and the hit song Empty...
shaggy and sting

Shaggy and Sting celebrate sound system culture on new single ‘Til A Mawnin’

Fresh off their Grammy-winning collaboration, Sting and Shaggy have reunited for a new single, “Til A Mawnin”, a vibrant homage to reggae’s Sound System...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Google Translate

Google Translate adds Jamaican Patois as supported language

Skip to content