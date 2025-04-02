Entertainment

Jamaican artists win big at 42nd IRAWMA Awards in Florida

Florida filmmaker Ifé Duckie poses with Beenie Man at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards that took place in South Florida over the weekend.
By Toni-Ann Latty

Jamaican artists dominated the 42nd International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), held on Sunday, March 30, at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Florida. The event honored the best in reggae and world music, with several of Jamaica’s finest talents taking home top accolades.

Buju Banton emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, securing the coveted Entertainer of the Year award along with DJ of the Year. Vybz Kartel was named Recording Artist of the Year, further cementing an already very active year prior to his release from incarceration.

In the vocal categories, Christopher Martin and Alaine were recognized as Best Male and Female Vocalists, respectively, showcasing their consistency and talent in delivering high-quality reggae and dancehall music. Other standout winners included Busy Signal, Agent Sasco, Shenseea, Capleton, Sean Paul, DJ Chrome, Julie Mango, Romain Virgo, Nigy Boy, and YG Marley, all of whom received awards for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Bounty Killer was honored with the Marcus Garvey Humanitarian Award, a testament to his charitable works and influence beyond music. Meanwhile, Beenie Man was recognized for his electrifying stage presence, taking home the award for Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer, and Jah Vinci was celebrated as Best Singjay Entertainer. Nigy Boy, who had a breakthrough year in 2024, continued his impressive run by winning Best New Entertainer, an award he shared with YG Marley.

On the international front, Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale made history by adding three more IRAWMA trophies to his name, winning Best African Dancehall Entertainer, Best Music Video (“Killa Ji Mi”), and Best Crossover Song (“Commando” ft. Bounty Killer). These victories cemented his status as Ghana’s most decorated IRAWMA recipient, now boasting a total of nine awards from the ceremony.

The IRAWMA Awards continue to be a global platform celebrating reggae and world music’s finest, recognizing both legends and rising stars.

