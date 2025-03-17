Entertainment

Jamaican-American producer Walshy Fire unveils new book ‘Art of Dancehall’

Walshy Fire
By Toni-Ann Latty

Grammy-winning producer and Major Lazer DJ Walshy Fire is adding “author” to his already impressive résumé. The Jamaican-American DJ, born Paul Walsh, has announced the release of his new book, Art of Dancehall, set to drop on April 1, 2025.

Published by New York-based Rizzoli Books, the book is available for pre-order at RizzoliUSA.com and will retail for $50 USD.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Walshy Fire described the project as “a lifetime in the making.” He expressed excitement about finally bringing this milestone to life, explaining that the book delves into the visual language of dancehall culture. The Art of Dancehall explores the genre’s graphic evolution, from vintage sound system flyers in Jamaica’s early days to the rise of clash culture across the UK, US, Canada, and Japan.

A longtime cultural ambassador, Walshy Fire has dedicated years to amplifying Caribbean music on the global stage. Best known for his role in Major Lazer—a group that has helped propel dancehall, reggae, and electronic music into the mainstream—he has also made significant contributions as a solo artist and collaborator. His 2019 album, Walshy Fire Presents: Abeng, peaked at #5 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, while his 2012 Riddimentary Selection release with VP Records further solidified his influence in the industry.

Beyond music, Walshy Fire has long championed dancehall’s history and cultural impact. As a member of the pioneering Black Chiney sound system, he has toured extensively and played a key role in shaping how dancehall is perceived worldwide. The Art of Dancehall is a continuation of this mission, offering readers a visually rich exploration of the genre’s deep roots and global reach.

With its release expected to ignite conversations about dancehall’s evolution and influence on pop culture, the book is a must-have for fans and collectors alike. Pre-orders are now open at RizzoliUSA.com. Through this latest endeavor, Walshy Fire continues to honor and elevate dancehall’s legacy, ensuring its story reaches audiences far and wide.

