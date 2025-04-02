Jamaican actor Munair Zacca, known for his role on ‘Royal Palm Estate,’ has died

Jamaican actor Munair Zacca, renowned for his significant contributions to Caribbean cinema and television, has passed away at the age of 80. Zacca was best known for his portrayal of Sonny Tavares in the popular TV drama “Royal Palm Estate” and as Mister Anderson in the cult classic film “Shottas.”​

Zacca’s acting career spanned several decades, during which he became a staple in Jamaican theater and film. In “Royal Palm Estate,” he brought to life the character of Sonny Tavares, affectionately known as Sonny T, captivating audiences with his compelling performances. His role as Mister Anderson in “Shottas” further cemented his status as a versatile and talented actor.​

Beyond these notable roles, Zacca appeared in other significant productions, including “Better Mus’ Come” (2011), where he played Mr. Secretary, and “Destiny” (2014), portraying Mr. Baxter. His contributions extended to the stage as well; he directed plays such as “The Quickie” in 1977 at The Barn theater, showcasing his multifaceted talents in the performing arts.​

Zacca’s dedication to his craft and his influence on Jamaican theater were profound. He was instrumental in founding The Barn theater, a venue that became a hub for innovative Jamaican theater. His commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting Jamaican culture through the arts has left an indelible mark on the industry.​

The Jamaican entertainment community and fans worldwide mourn the loss of Munair Zacca, remembering him not only for his memorable performances but also for his significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Jamaica.​