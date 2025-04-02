Entertainment

Jamaican actor Munair Zacca, known for his role on ‘Royal Palm Estate,’ has died

Munair Zacca
By Jovani Davis

Jamaican actor Munair Zacca, renowned for his significant contributions to Caribbean cinema and television, has passed away at the age of 80. Zacca was best known for his portrayal of Sonny Tavares in the popular TV drama “Royal Palm Estate” and as Mister Anderson in the cult classic film “Shottas.”​

Zacca’s acting career spanned several decades, during which he became a staple in Jamaican theater and film. In “Royal Palm Estate,” he brought to life the character of Sonny Tavares, affectionately known as Sonny T, captivating audiences with his compelling performances. His role as Mister Anderson in “Shottas” further cemented his status as a versatile and talented actor.​

Beyond these notable roles, Zacca appeared in other significant productions, including “Better Mus’ Come” (2011), where he played Mr. Secretary, and “Destiny” (2014), portraying Mr. Baxter. His contributions extended to the stage as well; he directed plays such as “The Quickie” in 1977 at The Barn theater, showcasing his multifaceted talents in the performing arts.​

Zacca’s dedication to his craft and his influence on Jamaican theater were profound. He was instrumental in founding The Barn theater, a venue that became a hub for innovative Jamaican theater. His commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting Jamaican culture through the arts has left an indelible mark on the industry.​
Academia

The Jamaican entertainment community and fans worldwide mourn the loss of Munair Zacca, remembering him not only for his memorable performances but also for his significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Jamaica.​

More Stories

Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel drops new video ‘God Is The Greatest’

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel marks a new chapter in his illustrious career with the release of his latest music video, God Is The Greatest. Directed...
Alkaline Featured in New Givenchy Campaign

Alkaline honored by Massachusetts for contribution to Jamaican music

Dancehall sensation Alkaline has received an official citation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, acknowledging his groundbreaking contribution to Jamaican music, culture, and his global...
Livewire Series

Wray and Nephew Livewire Series rocks Kingston with Bugle, Jahshii, and Ruff Kutt Band

The atmosphere at Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records was charged with excitement as the Wray and Nephew Livewire Series returned for another memorable night...
Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell

Agent Sasco and wife Nicole McLaren Campbell expecting fraternal twins

Jamaican dancehall/reggae star and businessman Agent Sasco, born Jeffrey Campbell, and his wife, Nicole McLaren Campbell, are preparing to welcome fraternal twins into their...
Calabash Literary Festival

Calabash Literary Festival returns to Treasure Beach in May 2025

Jakes Hotel has announced the highly anticipated return of the Calabash International Literary Festival, set to take place from May 23–25, 2025, in Treasure...
bounty-killer

Bounty Killer thanks Minister Grange for support in regaining US visa

Dancehall icon Bounty Killer has publicly expressed his gratitude to Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia "Babsy" Grange, for her crucial...
Popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Squash arrested in Florida

Dancehall artist Squash to appear in Court on April 2 following Florida arrest

Dancehall artiste Squash, whose real name is Andrae Maurice Whittaker, is scheduled to return to a Miami-Dade courtroom on April 2 for his arraignment...
Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones

Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones make Billboard’s ‘100 Best Dance Songs of All Time’ list

Jamaican music legends Vybz Kartel and Grace Jones have earned spots on Billboard's 100 Best Dance Songs of All Time list, reinforcing the global...
Sean Kingston

Sean Kingston and mother found guilty of wire fraud in Florida Court

Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston broke down in tears in a Florida courtroom on Friday as he and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty...
Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single 'Everyday'

Tuff Like Iron and Ras Ceylon unite on uplifting new single ‘Everyday’

In a powerful collaboration, reggae fusion artist Tuff Like Iron and rapper Ras Ceylon have released a new single, "Everyday," an uplifting reggae-hip-hop crossover...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
mario joseph

Renowed Haitian human rights lawyer Mario Joseph dies at 62

Skip to content