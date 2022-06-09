Jah Cure Appealing Manslaughter Conviction

Attorneys representing Jamaican reggae singer Jah Cure have filed an appeal to overturn the singer’s attempted manslaughter conviction in the Netherlands just over two months after he was sentenced to six months in jail for attempted manslaughter of a Dutch promoter.

Jah Cure was convicted on March 22 for attempted manslaughter. The court had arrived at its decision after listening to voice notes where the artiste spoke about his plans to murder the promoter for money owed to him.

The Public Prosecution Service claimed that the Grammy-winning artiste had a preconceived plan to kill the promoter and demanded an eight-year prison sentence.

Cure’s legal team is not the only one appealing. Dutch prosecutors have also appealed to the court against the acquittal of the attempted murder charge, as they want Cure to face the maximum sentence for attempted murder.

Jah Cure, whose given name is Siccature Alcock, is being represented by attorney Jan- Hein Kuijpers. The Notice of Appeal filed by his attorney has not disclosed the grounds on which the appeal is filed, but according to the laws in Netherlands, the reasons outlining the appeal will be filed at a later date, after which the prosecution will respond before a date for the hearing is set, and the matter is decidedly heard.

The star allegedly stabbed event promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake, 45, in October at Dam Square, in the city center of Amsterdam, where he was booked to perform.

The singer had performed at Blake’s concert, two days before, in the Melkweg. However, he claimed he had not been paid for his performance, which had a fee of 5,000 euros.

The sentence marks the second time Jah Cure is serving prison time for a violent crime. The reggae crooner spent eight years in prison in Jamaica for a conviction of rape, firearm possession, and robbery in 1999. He was sentenced to serve 15 years but was released early.

He is best known for his hit songs Longing For, Love Is, and True Reflection (Prison Walls), which was recorded while he was serving a 13-year prison sentence following his conviction for raping and robbing a woman in 1998.

Last September, before his arrest, he had announced that he was adding the finishing touches to a new album, titled Undeniable.