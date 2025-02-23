Entertainment

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah drops inspirational track ‘Ghetto Stars’

King Swagah
By Jovani Davis

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah has released an uplifting new track titled “Ghetto Stars,” aiming to inspire and motivate listeners worldwide.

Produced by J Sharp, a longtime collaborator since 2008, the track officially dropped on January 23. According to King Swagah, whose given name is Elvis Paisley, the song is dedicated to the less fortunate, offering a message of resilience and self-empowerment.

“I wrote this for poor people worldwide so they can rebuild their self-esteem,” he said. “So far, the response has been great, and my long-term goal is to continue creating positive, inspirational, and encouraging music for my fans. I also want to give back and help as many people as I can.”

A seasoned professional with nearly two decades in the music industry, King Swagah is known for tracks such as “Journey,” “Not Giving Up,” “Harder,” and “Prosperity.” His musical foundation was shaped by his father, who owned a sound system, and his close ties with legendary producer Jack Ruby—renowned for his 1970s productions with Burning Spear.

The St. Mary-born artiste, who attended Ocho Rios High School, is also urging the next generation of dancehall musicians to embrace more uplifting themes in their work.

“I’m a 1974 baby, meaning I grew up listening to dancehall legends of the ’80s and ’90s. Since the 2000s, the music has shifted towards a more negative message,” he said. “Still, I choose to stay positive. In my opinion, this new generation of artists needs to focus on writing meaningful music and preserving the foundation that Bob Marley and others built for us.”

 

