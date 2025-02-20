Entertainment

F.Y.A.H. to release debut album Free Your Authentic Heart on February 21

F.Y.A.H. roots reggae
By Jovani Davis

Jamaican roots reggae band F.Y.A.H. is set to make a powerful statement with its debut album, Free Your Authentic Heart, slated for release on February 21 via Dub Rockers, an imprint of VP Records.

Formed in 2020, the band was spearheaded by Delroy “Pele” Hamilton, bassist and co-founder of Grammy-nominated Raging Fyah. Amid the isolation of the pandemic, Hamilton’s vision for a new project took shape, leading him to collaborate with guitarist Nicolas Groskopf and vocalist Elton Earlington. Together, the trio fused global influences with traditional reggae, crafting a sound that honors the genre’s roots while pushing creative boundaries.

The 13-track album reflects the band’s journey, exploring themes of resilience, liberation, and love. Tracks like “Freedom Fighter” tackle systemic injustice, while “Free Your Heart” delves into mental health struggles. The album also celebrates romance, with British lovers rock artist Hollie Cook lending her signature warmth to “When I’m With You.” Other standout tracks include “Live My Life,” which expresses regret over lost love, and the uplifting closer, “Brighter Day,” reinforcing a message of perseverance through love and faith.

F.Y.A.H. has already built momentum with high-profile collaborations, including Steel Pulse, Josey Wales, and Alborosie, and has performed on platforms like NYC’s SummerStage and Sugar Shack Sessions. Their growing influence in the reggae scene was further cemented when they were named Daily Reggae’s Artist of the Month for January 2025.

Reflecting on the album’s significance, Hamilton shared, “This project is my life’s testimony and the philosophy by which I live. What started with simple voice-note recordings and an acoustic guitar has blossomed into the purest reflection of my journey. I hope these songs bring solace to listeners, just as they did for me.”

As anticipation builds, Free Your Authentic Heart is poised to resonate with reggae enthusiasts worldwide, marking a defining moment for F.Y.A.H.

