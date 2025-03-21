Entertainment

D’Yani’s ‘Muse’ EP tops charts, solidifies rising star status

D’Yani
By Toni-Ann Latty

Jamaican singer-songwriter D’Yani is making waves in the global music scene with his latest project, Muse, which has climbed to the top of the Apple Music Worldwide charts.

Released on February 28, 2025, the seven-track EP has been met with widespread acclaim, reinforcing D’Yani’s reputation as one of the most exciting emerging talents in reggae and dancehall.

Featuring songs like Ambiance, Shame, Dangerous, Lock and Key, Muse, Amen, and Life’s Amazing, the project is being praised as D’Yani’s most emotionally resonant and polished work to date. Fans have flooded social media with praise, celebrating the EP’s success and his growing influence in the industry.

D’Yani’s rise to this milestone has been fueled by a string of standout releases showcasing his versatility and deep connection with listeners. Before Muse, his breakout hit Lock and Key, released on March 1, 2024, amassed over 300,000 YouTube views and gained recognition for its heartfelt lyrics and smooth delivery.

His journey to the spotlight began in 2021 with the remix of Feelings featuring Jada Kingdom, a track that climbed iTunes Reggae Charts across multiple regions and introduced him to a wider audience. In 2023, he expanded his reach with We Up, a collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats star Balloranking, which landed on Nigeria’s Hot 100 Singles chart. D’Yani has also blended Caribbean sounds seamlessly, teaming up with Trinidadian soca star Nailah Blackman and dancehall artist Maestro Don for the Señorita remix, further proving his ability to bridge genres.

With Muse, D’Yani isn’t just enjoying success—he’s cementing his place on the international stage, proving that his fanbase continues to grow and his music resonates far beyond the Caribbean.

