Dominican artist AbiYah Yisrael release new single “Ca Ka Fete”

Dominican recording artist AbiYah Yisrael has once again embraced the cadence-lypso genre and has released the first track from an upcoming cadence-lypso project titled “Sa Se Kadans”.

AbiYah Yisrael views the genre as a major part of Dominica’s history which holds major prospects for the future. However young persons on island need to own it and nurture it so that it continues to flourish. Culture as expressed by AbiYah is a collected manifestation of our livelihoods. When we each contribute it comes together to make the whole. In keeping with this line of thought she has chosen to share this project in hopes of adding to the cultural collective that continues to define us as a people.

Just as culture is our way of life it also is a means of communication. In this song AbiYah Yisrael speaks to the issues of violence in society but more importantly “Child Abuse” that for too long has been suffocated. In the song she asks, “Ca ka fete nan peyi nou”, meaning “what’s going on in our country”?

AbiYah says, “It is appalling the child abuse situation in Dominica. Statistics reveal about 200 reported cases per annum while our minds are left to guess how many of our children are insecure. Global data show one in five women and one in ten men are sexually abused before the age of 20. It seems like with the justice system punishment is delayed, to few or none at all. Child abuse goes on in secret, families keep it a secret and then it goes on for generations. One abused child is too many. We need to and have to do better because the potential of the future generation is at stake. Broken children build a broken nation.”

Ca Ka Fete is now available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2QGrzdCK1s4