Denyque: READY, SET, GO!

Jamaican singer-songwriter Denyque has captivated audiences for over a decade with her smooth vocals and relatable lyrics. From her breakout hit Can’t Breathe in 2009 to her upcoming debut album GO, she has continuously evolved—not just as an artist, but as a mother, entrepreneur, and creative visionary. Now based primarily in the United States, Denyque is embracing every facet of her identity while leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Denyque describes her musical evolution as “transcendent.” “I like to describe my life like a heartbeat—you know how it looks on a monitor? Just going up and down, but it keeps going.” That resilience has kept her in the game, even as she has taken pauses to focus on personal pursuits.

Her creative process is fluid and intuitive. “I hear the beat, and the beat leads me,” she explains in an interview with Caribbean National Weekly. “Sometimes, the words just flow effortlessly. Other times, I know exactly what I want to say, but the words don’t come out the way I want. That’s when I call one of my writers, like, ‘Help! Help!'”

Despite an already impressive career, Denyque believes her proudest moment is still ahead. “I have a lot of moments I’m super proud of, but I don’t believe I’ve had my proudest moment yet. It’s a journey, and I’m still going,” she says. Her love for music and her desire to inspire others fuel her drive to keep pushing forward.

A true music fan at heart, Denyque has a dream list of artists she hopes to collaborate with. “Lil Wayne has been on my bucket list forever and a day—true Weezy fans know. I also want to collab with Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, and, of course, Rihanna. I know she may never do music again, but RiRi is definitely on that list!” Another dream collaboration? Dancehall and hip-hop legend Foxy Brown. “I really think we could do a dope song together.”

Beyond music, Denyque fully embraces her multifaceted identity. “I am multitalented, and I own it 100%,” she says with confidence. Fashion plays a key role in that expression. “You have to find your style and be comfortable in it. My comfort style is definitely tomboy chic—I’ve never been the girly, prissy tutu-type.”

Over the years, she has expanded her career beyond music into television, radio hosting, and entrepreneurship, proving she is a true powerhouse.

The Next Chapter: GO

June 6, 2025, marks the release of Denyque’s debut album, GO. The title reflects her relentless drive to achieve. “I gave you guys R.E.A.D.Y in 2024—‘Release Everything And Do You.’ Then I gave you my mixtape S.E.T—‘See Everything Transform.’ Now, on 6.6.2025, GO drops, and it translates to ‘Go OFF.’ So we have Ready, Set, Go!”

Co-produced by Denyque and a lineup of top-tier producers, GO captures the essence of her musical journey over the last five years. “It’s a beautiful culmination of everything since I came back into music. I think people are going to really, really love it.” Fans can also look forward to a music video for Like Glu featuring Charly Black, dropping this spring, and another for Energy, produced by Rome Da Don.

Adding to the excitement, Denyque is gearing up for her first-ever tour in Japan this summer. “I’m so excited for the journey!” she exclaims.

When it comes to manifesting the future, Denyque keeps her goals simple yet powerful. “I hope to still be alive and still be an incredible mommy to my two babies. But for my career? Breakthrough. Just to finally be recognized on a global scale. I’m grateful for my fan base and everything I’ve achieved so far, but I know there’s more to come.”

Denyque’s journey is far from over. As she continues to push boundaries in music and beyond, her unwavering passion and authenticity ensure that she remains a force to be reckoned with.