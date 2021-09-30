Dancehall Queen Carlene Ready to Pass the Baton

Dancehall Queen Carlene Smith has teamed with Jamaican adult beverage brand “Slowwhine” to kickstart the launch of “Dancehall Queen – The Next Generation” during Jamaica’s current no movement days.

Slowhine, an adult rum mix, is owned by Whirlwind Entertainment, which also owns House of Dancehall and Jamaica Online TV, so it was a natural choice for Carlene to partner with them not only to provide cash prizes, but also to stream worldwide for free on Apple TV, Amazon Fire Sticks, Android Apps, iOS Apps, Roku, and online.

Carlene, dubbed the “Original Dancehall Queen,” is widely recognized with popularizing fashion, feminine sexuality, and provocative dancing in the 1990s, when the genre was known largely for its “rude bwoy” antics, masculine machismo, and trousers length and style.

She wants to take the dancehall queen idea to the next level now that she is a generation older. “In the 1990s, women smashed the glass barrier, opening the way for women all over the world to make a livelihood from their creativity and fashion. Now I want to push them to the next level, from magazine covers to modeling contracts, acting jobs, and worldwide brand ambassadorships. Women must now reach for the stars, having broken through the glass ceiling. “I will utilize my relationships and knowledge to assist them in getting there,” Carlene stated.

“This unique competition will not be only about dance. My judges and I are searching for a young woman who knows a lot about dancehall, is fashionable, and can represent our nation effectively. “She will need to be the whole package,” Carlene says. “The participatory aspect of this application will change the way contests are conducted in the future.”

Michael Dawson, CEO of Whirlwind Entertainment, Slowhine’s parent business, feels that people in the Dancehall sector are always perceived as reckless and irresponsible. As a result, it was vital to him to provide “free stay-at-home” entertainment and for Whirlwind to do their bit in adhering to government measures established to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“With the new government limitations in place, it is now a bit difficult for us to accomplish everything that we have planned, but our team has decided that we will start our campaigns digitally.” He went on to say that the promotions would begin with free episodes of the famous live program “Sex and Dancehall – The Lockdown Edition,” as well as constant advertising and announcements on all of the brand’s social media accounts.

Dawson also stated Slowhine’s full support for the endeavor and its importance to Jamaican culture. “Slowhine has always supported the dancehall industry, and this project is no exception.”

The tournament will be largely shot at the Company’s studios – Marketplace Entertainment Centre for the Arts (MECA, the same facility that hosts famous events such as Triple Thursdays, 658, and Elite Saturdays), so the atmosphere should be amazing.

The Dancehall Queen competition is set to begin before the end of the year. Slowhine may be followed on Instagram for further information.